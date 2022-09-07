Cristiano Ronaldo all smiles ahead of Europa League season; will Man United icon create an impact?

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in Europa League for the first time since 2002-03 when the second-tier competition was still known as UEFA Cup. Will Erik ten Hag start with the legendary striker for the clash against Real Sociedad on Thursday?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo was 17 when he was involved in the first round of the 2002-03 UEFA Cup (now called Europa League), in which Sporting CP faced Partizan. The Serbian team won the first leg 3-1 in Portugal before winning the second leg 6-4 on aggregate despite Ronaldo's assist for Vitali Kutuzov's goal, which resulted in a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time. Since then, the prolific striker has participated in each UEFA Champions League season and has grown into one of the league's best players. With 140 goals scored in his career, he holds the record and has taken home the illustrious trophy five times. However, this season the story is different. The 37-year-old legend will need to translate that success for Manchester United in Europe's second-tier competition - the Europa League 2022-23.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Barring for the Premier League clash against Brentford, the iconic goal-scoring machine has failed to make it to the starting XI. However, manager Erik ten Hag has insisted that Ronaldo is fit to start for the Red Devils as he considers naming the Portuguese icon in his line-up to face Real Sociedad on Thursday night at Old Trafford. Asked if the five-time Ballon d'Or winner can be a starter, Ten Hag said: "Of course. He (Ronaldo) started against Brentford. Then not since, but he is ready to start." Also read: Will Cristiano Ronaldo start for Manchester United? Erik ten Hag gives ultimate update

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo, who has always cherished Champions League football, appears to have put behind the drama around his potential exit from Old Trafford during the transfer window behind. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner enjoyed a training session at the Aon Training Complex in Greater Manchester on Wednesday as he gears up to feature in the Europa League for the first time since the brief appearance in the 2002-03 season.

Image Credit: Getty Images

At the Aon Training Complex, Ronaldo endured an intense fitness routine with his teammates. The 37-year-old was pictured along with Antony, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, etc., all dressed in the black and neon green Manchester United training kit.

Image Credit: Getty Images

But will the legendary striker start against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford on Thursday? Fans will be hoping that the iconic striker leads the attack for the Red Devils and also make a much-needed impact. Also read: Revealed: Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel; was 'no' for signing Cristiano Ronaldo the reason?

Image Credit: Getty Images

As for Erik ten Hag, the Dutchman has warned that he will not take the Europa League competition lightly as Manchester United seek their first silverware in six years. "We have to win every game,' added the Dutchman. 'We want to win every tournament, so we take everything seriously. We not only have a team, we have a squad, that is clear. It's the mentality what Man United need," the Dutchman added.

Image Credit: Getty Images