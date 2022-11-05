EPL 2022-23, Gameweek 15 predictions: Chelsea-Arsenal, Tottenham-Liverpool to light up top-4 race

The EPL enters Gameweek 15 with a couple of blockbuster clashes lined up. In the same light, we present the preview and predictions of the same and the implications it can have on the league table.

This weekend is Gameweek 15 of the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL). A couple of top matches have been scheduled, as the London Derby between Chelsea and Arsenal will set the race for the top spot and the top four, which would also be aided by the high-octane clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. With a couple of matchdays before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar within two weeks, the sides would aim to go on the break on a high. However, it would be interesting to see if the players give their all or prioritise their fitness for the national commitment. Here are the preview and predictions for the top sides for this matchday. Chelsea looks to halt Arsenal's title bid

Sixth-placed Chelsea would look to get back to a stable winning way as it hosts current league leader Arsenal in the highly-crucial London Derby on Sunday. The visitors have struggled to find the rhythm under Graham Potter, and with the home advantage, there is no better side to find the lost mojo than the table-topper. A win for the Gunners keeps them on the top, while a loss might make them drop to second. Meanwhile, success for The Blues could see them rising to fifth, while failure could result in falling to eighth.

Prediction: Arsenal wins 2-1

Manchester City to rout Fulham

Defending champion City hosts seventh-placed Fulham on Saturday, as the former is highly expected to ensure a rout. However, the visitors can pull off a fight, so the Cityzens might need to be somewhat careful. A win for City might take it to the top, while a loss will not hamper its positioning.

Prediction: City wins 4-1

Manchester United faces tricky Aston Villa test

Although there is a considerable difference between fifth-placed United and 16th-placed Villa, the former would be up for a tricky task on Sunday away from home, especially under the latter's new head coach Unai Emery, against who the Red Devils have struggled in the past. However, United has been unleashed with Erik ten Hag at the helm. A win for the visitors could take them to the fourth, while a flop could mean dropping to sixth.

Prediction: United wins 2-1