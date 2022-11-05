Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23, Gameweek 15 predictions: Chelsea-Arsenal, Tottenham-Liverpool to light up top-4 race

    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

    The EPL enters Gameweek 15 with a couple of blockbuster clashes lined up. In the same light, we present the preview and predictions of the same and the implications it can have on the league table.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    This weekend is Gameweek 15 of the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL). A couple of top matches have been scheduled, as the London Derby between Chelsea and Arsenal will set the race for the top spot and the top four, which would also be aided by the high-octane clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. With a couple of matchdays before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar within two weeks, the sides would aim to go on the break on a high. However, it would be interesting to see if the players give their all or prioritise their fitness for the national commitment. Here are the preview and predictions for the top sides for this matchday.

    Chelsea looks to halt Arsenal's title bid
    Sixth-placed Chelsea would look to get back to a stable winning way as it hosts current league leader Arsenal in the highly-crucial London Derby on Sunday. The visitors have struggled to find the rhythm under Graham Potter, and with the home advantage, there is no better side to find the lost mojo than the table-topper. A win for the Gunners keeps them on the top, while a loss might make them drop to second. Meanwhile, success for The Blues could see them rising to fifth, while failure could result in falling to eighth.
    Prediction: Arsenal wins 2-1

    ALSO READ: Following Ronaldo's footsteps? Man United's Garnacho thanks 'idol' after historic goal against Real Sociedad

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester City to rout Fulham
    Defending champion City hosts seventh-placed Fulham on Saturday, as the former is highly expected to ensure a rout. However, the visitors can pull off a fight, so the Cityzens might need to be somewhat careful. A win for City might take it to the top, while a loss will not hamper its positioning.
    Prediction: City wins 4-1

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester United faces tricky Aston Villa test
    Although there is a considerable difference between fifth-placed United and 16th-placed Villa, the former would be up for a tricky task on Sunday away from home, especially under the latter's new head coach Unai Emery, against who the Red Devils have struggled in the past. However, United has been unleashed with Erik ten Hag at the helm. A win for the visitors could take them to the fourth, while a flop could mean dropping to sixth.
    Prediction: United wins 2-1

    ALSO READ: Ronaldo sends inspiring message after Man United miss out on top spot in Europa League group

    Will Tottenham pile more misery over Liverpool?
    Ninth-placed Liverpool has struggled to find form this season thanks to multiple player injuries. As it travels to face off against third-placed Tottenham on Sunday, it would be taxing for the former. However, nothing can be confirmed in football until it happens, as it could be the other way around. Conquest for the Spurs keeps them at the third, while a loss could push them down to the fourth. For The Reds, a victory might take them to the seventh, whereas a defeat could result in dropping to the 13th.
    Prediction: Liverpool wins 2-1

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC head coach Brdaric believes win over East Bengal FC will boost team's confidence snt

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC head coach Brdaric believes win over East Bengal FC will boost team's confidence

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC seek to continue unbeaten run as Odisha FC eye first place snt

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC seek to continue unbeaten run as Odisha FC eye first place

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Australia vs Afghanistan: AUS gets past AFG in a thriller to stay in semis contention; netizens optimistic-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: AUS gets past AFG in a thriller to stay in semis contention; netizens optimistic

    Fully support the amendments of IOA constitution - Abhinav Bindra

    'Fully support the amendments of IOA constitution' - Abhinav Bindra

    Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA urges teams to focus on football; stay clear of ideological and political battles snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA urges teams to focus on football; stay clear of ideological and political battles

    Recent Stories

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC head coach Brdaric believes win over East Bengal FC will boost team's confidence snt

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC head coach Brdaric believes win over East Bengal FC will boost team's confidence

    Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas Ansari arrested by ED in money laundering case - adt

    Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas Ansari arrested by ED in money laundering case

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series expected to launch in February 2023 gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series expected to launch in February 2023

    Netflix ad-supported basic plan rolled out Know cost availability other details gcw

    Netflix ad-supported basic plan rolled out; Know cost, availability, other details

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi, others booked for copyright violation over use of KGF songs - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi, others booked for copyright violation over use of KGF songs

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon