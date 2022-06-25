Ronaldo is back in action; trains hard ahead of Man United's pre-season

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children, went to Spain's Majorca islands for a vacation.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

After enjoying a much-needed vacation in Spain's Majorca islands, Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is back on a football field and looks geared up for yet another exciting season. The 37-year-old striker, linked with a return to Juventus and a move to Bayern Munich, reportedly went through training drills at La Liga side RCD Mallorca's training ground ahead of Manchester United's pre-season preparations. Also read: 'Messi 30' beats 'Ronaldo 7': PSG star surpasses Man United icon's record for jerseys sold

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Ronaldo took to Instagram to share photos of himself in action as he appears to be training hard to continue his stellar form from the previous season. The 37-year-old posted a picture of himself in a yellow t-shirt and grey shorts as he ramped up his conditioning at Mallorca's facilities. "#Done," he captioned the post, which was instantly flooded with praises for the striker. Also read: Ronaldo shares important life lesson hours after his Bugatti crashes in Majorca

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Portuguese icon, who scored 24 goals across all competitions last season, returned to Old Trafford after 12 years last summer. However, United endured a disastrous campaign, which saw them finish with 59 points in the Premier League - their lowest since its inauguration in 1992 - and fail to advance to the latter stages of the domestic cups and Champions League.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Reports suggest Ronaldo is unhappy with United's lack of transfer activity thus far. However, the iconic striker appears to have put these worries behind him and focused on training for a season under new United boss Erik ten Hag. The former Ajax boss has ordered his players to return to Carrington on June 27 before United jet off for their pre-season tour. Their first friendly comes against rivals Liverpool in Thailand on July 12.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram