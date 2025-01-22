‘Has Pakistan gotten scared?’: Ex-cricketer slams PCB for delaying Champion Trophy 2025 squad announcement

Pakistan are the only team among the 8 others, including India, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Australia, England, Afghanistan, and South Africa to officially reveal the squad for the Champions Trophy 202, scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9. 
 

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has questioned Pakistan Cricket Board selection for the delay in announcing the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan are the only team among the 8 others, including India, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Australia, England, Afghanistan, and South Africa to officially reveal the squad for the 50-over tournament, scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9. 

Pakistan is the official host of the Champions Trophy, but the tournament will be played in the hybrid as India will play all their matches in Dubai after BCCI refused to send the team to the neighbouring country due to security concerns. The deadline for submitting the preliminary squad to the International Cricket Council was January and the changes can be made before 12th February, a week before the commencement of the Champions Trophy. 

Also read: BCCI directs 'NO Pakistan' on Team India's jersey for Champions Trophy 2025, PCB expresses outrage

However, Pakistan are already past the deadline and there’s no official announcement from the PCB on the delay to reveal the squad. Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Basit Ali slammed the cricket board for the delay in announcing the squad, while mentioning one main reason behind it. 

“Has Pakistan gotten scared that they haven’t announced the squad? No, they are not scared. They are just confused on what we should do.” former Pakistan cricketer. 

“The biggest issue is Saim Ayub, whether he can return fit or not. It's still not clear." he added. 

Saim Ayub suffered an injury on his ankle during the second Test against South Africa at the Newlands, Cape Town, leaving the PCB selectors and team management worried whether he will remain fit in time ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. Saim is one of the in-form batters in ODI cricket for Pakistan following his brilliant start to his international career. 

In nine matches, Ayub has aggregated 515 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 64.37 and a strike rate of 105.53. Given his incredible form, Pakistan were looking to add him to the squad for the Champions Trophy. However, the injury setback had put the PCB selectors in a dilemma, as they had to wait for Ayub’s recovery or find his replacement. 

Basit Ali added that Pakistan’s middle-order issues are the main reason the selectors and management are looking to strengthen their top-order. 

Also read: Will Bumrah play in Champions Trophy 2025? Chief selector Agarkar provides BIG update on pacer's back injury

“I hope I am wrong, but Pakistan's problem is their middle-order because they have to face 140kmph fast bowlers, barring against India who have spin all-rounders," Ali said. 

“Right now, Pakistan's No. 5, 6 and 7 appear dodgy. That's why I am in favour of Saud Shakeel. People are talking about Khushdil Shah. But do you want a T20 player in the Champions Trophy squad?" he added. 

Pakistan are clubbed in Group B along with arch-rivals India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. Pakistan will begin their campaign against New Zealand in the tournament opener in Karachi. Then, Mohammad Rizwan and the boys will travel to Dubai to play against India on February 23. Pakistan will return to their home to play their last group stage match against Bangladesh on February 27 in Rawalpindi. 

