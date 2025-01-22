'Quite disappointing': Fans react as Mohammed Shami excluded from India's Playing XI for 1st T20I vs England

Mohammed Shami was included in the 16-member squad for the T20I leg of the white-ball series against England, marking his return to Team India after his last game for the national side in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Team India’s veteran pacer Mohammed Shami waiting to play his international match for over a year has continued as he was not included in the playing XI for first T20I of the five-match T20I series against England at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, January 22.

Shami was included in the 16-member squad for the T20I leg of the white-ball series against England, marking his return to Team India after his last game for the national side in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Thereafter, the 34-year-old was added to the India squad for the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025. The fans were highly anticipated to see the return of Mohammed Shami to international cricket in the first T20I against England.

However, Mohammed Shami’s name was missing from the list, which was announced by India captain Suryakumar Yadav at the toss. Team India management decided to go with one specialist pacer in Arshdeep Singh, and two specialist spin bowlers in Ravi Bishnoi for the opening match of the five-match series against England.

Fans are quite disappointed with Team India management for their decision to drop Mohammed Shami as he was waiting for an international comeback after a year. Indian cricket fans took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) and questioned the Men in Blue for the reason behind Shami’s exclusion from the playing XI as captain Suryakumar Yadav didn’t give a reason for dropping the veteran for the first T20I in Kolkata.

Mohammed Shami was sidelined for a year after suffering an ankle injury and underwent surgery on his Achilles tendon in London. After recovering from surgery, Shami began his rehabilitation and bowled in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. There was a panic among the BCCI selectors and Team India management after the veteran pacer experienced swelling on his ankle.

Shami made his return to competitive cricket in the Ranji Trophy match for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh in Indore, where he picked seven-wicket haul, including a fifer in the first innings. Thereafter, he went on to take 11 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and 5 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This gave the BCCI selection committee and Team India management confidence that Shami was in form after a long injury hiatus before picking him for the white-ball series against England and the Champions Trophy.

However, Mohammed Shami would be on the bench for the first T20I against England. It remains to be seen whether the veteran pacer will be picked for the second T20I of the five-match series against Jos Buttler-led at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on January 25, Saturday.

