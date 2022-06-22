Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo shares important life lesson hours after his Bugatti crashes in Majorca

    Cristiano Ronaldo's latest Instagram post comes hours after his Bugatti Veyron was involved in a crash on the Spanish island.

    Majorca, First Published Jun 22, 2022, 12:15 AM IST

    Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who is enjoying his summer break with partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children in Spain's Majorca, has shared an important life lesson with his fans.

    In his latest Instagram post, Ronaldo shared a photograph of himself and Portugal and Vitoria FC defender Jose Semedo in a sauna bath. The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar, whose incredible physique is dripping with sweat, appears to be having a serious discussion with his Semedo during the detox session.

    "We spend a lot of time on urgent tasks when we should be focusing on important tasks!" Ronaldo captioned the post, which comes hours after his 1.7 million pounds worth Bugatti Veyron was involved in a crash on the Spanish island. While we're unsure if the message connected to Tuesday's accident, fans could not stop themselves from praising the G.O.A.T. and his life lesson.

    Ronaldo's latest post comes as the local police's traffic service investigates the crash. According to reports, the driver, one of the Manchester United star's bodyguards, lost control and skidded into a wall in the residential estate of Sa Coma, Bunyola, Palma de Majorca, where the legendary striker is currently holidaying with his family.

    The front of Ronaldo's Bugatti has believed to have been wrecked, with investigators revealing no other vehicle was involved. The car crashed reportedly into the door of a country house and into a butane bottle booth, which has been destroyed, near the Joan March Hospital. The driver of the car did not suffer any injuries and is believed to have signed an accident report.

    Ronaldo had the beloved Bugatti Veyron, which has a top speed of 253mph - and a Mercedes-Benz G-Class - a present from his partner - shipped over from Manchester for the holiday. The Bugatti is part of CR7's 17 million pound car collection which also includes an Aston Martin, Bentley and a Ferrari Monza. The Portugal international also added a limited edition 8.5 million pound Bugatti Centodieci – of which only ten have been made - to his collection last year.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2022, 12:16 AM IST
