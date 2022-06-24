Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Lots of love': Ronaldo's partner Georgina shares special moments from Majorca vacation

    First Published Jun 24, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children are enjoying a vacation in Spain's Majorca islands.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children are enjoying a vacation in Spain's Majorca islands. Even as the family enjoys their stay in a luxury villa at the foot of the Tramuntana mountains, the Spanish model shared glimpses of their summer break so far.

    Also read: Ronaldo shares important life lesson hours after his Bugatti crashes in Majorca

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    The 28-year-old posted several photographs on Instagram that reveal how Ronaldo and the family have been spending their time away. "Lots of love," she wrote in the post's caption, which leads with a photograph of the Manchester United icon, Georgina, Crisitiano Ronaldo Jr, their daughter Alana, and their twins, Mateo and Eva. The only member missing in this picture is the newborn daughter, Bella Esmeralda.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    In another photograph, Georgina Rodriguez enjoys the ocean waters with their twins. Wearing an off-white dress over a neon blue-green bikini, the Spanish model appears to be enjoying the much-needed break.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Family vacations are mostly about togetherness and sharing moments of joy. In the following photograph, Ronaldo, Georgina, and their kids are pictured along with several close friends and family members as they all share a meal. The iconic footballer's mother, too, can be seen enjoying her time as she is spotted sitting opposite her son in the picture.

    Also read: Red-hot Ronaldo reveals mood of the day as Man United star shows off ripped physique

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Georgina also shared a selfie photo where she stuns in a black bikini top and white shorts. Paired with a pink bandana and a handbag, Ronaldo's partner looks gorgeous, and the smile on her face speaks volumes of her time during the vacation.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    The following photograph showcases the twins Mateo and Eva and the couple's daughter Alana enjoying their time in a swimming pool. The girls are wearing a matching lavender swimsuits printed with pink mermaids.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    The last photograph in Georgina's recent Instagram album shows the rays of the sun passing through a cloud in the Majorca skies. Earlier this week, she posted the same picture on her Instagram story with a baby angel and heart emoticon as a tribute to their son, who passed away during childbirth.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Earlier, Georgina had posted photos of the family celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's 12th birthday. Bella Esmeralda was also seen in her mother's arms in those photographs.

    Also read: Ronaldo's partner Georgina shares beautiful moments of 'special day' in Majorca

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Ronaldo and his family arrived for their vacation in style last week - as they used his 20 million-pound G200 private jet. During their time on the Spanish island, they also spent time aboard the Manchester United icon's lavish 88-feet long Azimut Grande, which he posted on Instagram.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter Review Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani starrer hailed as winner drb

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter Review: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer hailed as 'winner'

    Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch drb

    Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch

    Rocketry The Nambi Effect Madhavan to not direct any film after debut biopic drb

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: Madhavan to not direct any film after debut biopic?

    Hotness alert Erika Packard sets the temperature rising in a sexy white dress drb

    Hotness alert! Erika Packard sets the temperature rising in a sexy white dress

    Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on Don 3 latest info may disappoint Shah Rukh Khan fans drb

    Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on 'Don 3'; latest info may disappoint fans

    Recent Stories

    Gautam Adani family pledge to donate Rs 60000 crore for social causes to mark his 60th birthday gcw

    Gautam Adani, family pledge to donate Rs 60,000 crore for social causes to mark his 60th birthday

    Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA permits teams to select up to 26 players-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA permits teams to select up to 26 players

    Amazon Alexa could imitate the voice like anyone you wish Know more gcw

    Amazon Alexa could imitate the voice like anyone you wish; Know more

    Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: Wife Antonella Roccuzzo's love-filled wish will melt your hearts snt

    Happy Birthday Messi: Wife Antonella Roccuzzo's love-filled wish will melt your hearts

    Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani Anil Kapoor Neetu Kapoor Jug Jugg Jeeyo HD leaked on Tamilrockers Movierulez Torrent more drb

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo HD leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulez and more

    Recent Videos

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon