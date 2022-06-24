'Lots of love': Ronaldo's partner Georgina shares special moments from Majorca vacation

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children are enjoying a vacation in Spain's Majorca islands.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children are enjoying a vacation in Spain's Majorca islands. Even as the family enjoys their stay in a luxury villa at the foot of the Tramuntana mountains, the Spanish model shared glimpses of their summer break so far. Also read: Ronaldo shares important life lesson hours after his Bugatti crashes in Majorca

The 28-year-old posted several photographs on Instagram that reveal how Ronaldo and the family have been spending their time away. "Lots of love," she wrote in the post's caption, which leads with a photograph of the Manchester United icon, Georgina, Crisitiano Ronaldo Jr, their daughter Alana, and their twins, Mateo and Eva. The only member missing in this picture is the newborn daughter, Bella Esmeralda.

In another photograph, Georgina Rodriguez enjoys the ocean waters with their twins. Wearing an off-white dress over a neon blue-green bikini, the Spanish model appears to be enjoying the much-needed break.

Family vacations are mostly about togetherness and sharing moments of joy. In the following photograph, Ronaldo, Georgina, and their kids are pictured along with several close friends and family members as they all share a meal. The iconic footballer's mother, too, can be seen enjoying her time as she is spotted sitting opposite her son in the picture. Also read: Red-hot Ronaldo reveals mood of the day as Man United star shows off ripped physique

Georgina also shared a selfie photo where she stuns in a black bikini top and white shorts. Paired with a pink bandana and a handbag, Ronaldo's partner looks gorgeous, and the smile on her face speaks volumes of her time during the vacation.

The following photograph showcases the twins Mateo and Eva and the couple's daughter Alana enjoying their time in a swimming pool. The girls are wearing a matching lavender swimsuits printed with pink mermaids.

The last photograph in Georgina's recent Instagram album shows the rays of the sun passing through a cloud in the Majorca skies. Earlier this week, she posted the same picture on her Instagram story with a baby angel and heart emoticon as a tribute to their son, who passed away during childbirth.

Earlier, Georgina had posted photos of the family celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's 12th birthday. Bella Esmeralda was also seen in her mother's arms in those photographs. Also read: Ronaldo's partner Georgina shares beautiful moments of 'special day' in Majorca

