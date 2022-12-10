Bundesliga 2022-23: Manuel Neuer to miss season remainder for Bayern Munich with a broken leg

Bundesliga 2022-23: Bayern Munich has suffered a setback as Manuel Neuer will miss out on the remainder of the season after suffering a broken leg while holidaying post Germany's Qatar World Cup 2022 group-stage ouster.

Confirming his news, Neuer wrote on his social media handles, "Hey guys, what can I say, the end of the year could have definitely gone better... While I was trying to get my head clear while ski touring, I suffered a lower leg fracture. Yesterday's surgery went well. Many thanks to the doctors! However, it hurts to know that the current season is over for me. Take care! Your Manuel."

Neuer has made 16 appearances in the season so far. However, Bayern did miss out on him in October when he was briefly ruled out with an injury. Sven Ulreich will be the man who filled in for him back then and looks set to get an extended stint for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Alexander Nubel will be back in the fray, who is currently on loan in Monaco. While the Bavarians would also decide his future, he has already admitted that he does not intend to return to watch Neuer from the bench. He wants to avoid being at the club as long as Neuer is the number-one keeper.