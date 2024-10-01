Indian football team: Head coach Manolo Marquez announces 26-man probable squad for Vietnam tour

India will take on Vietnam on October 9 and Lebanon on October 12 at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh. The final list of 23 players will be released before the team leaves for Vietnam.

Indian football team head coach Manolo Marquez has announced 26-man probable squad for the upcoming tri-nation friendly tournament in Vietnam in October. The Blue Tigers will take on Vietnam on October 9 and Lebanon on October 12 at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh. The final list of 23 players will be released before the team leaves for Vietnam.

Also read: Andres Iniesta set to retire from professional football

Marquez didn't have a great start to his stint with the Indian team, having played out a goalless draw against Mauritius, who are sitting at the 179th spot in the FIFA Rankings, in September. The Blues Tigers were then thrashed 3-0 by Syria in the final of the Intercontinental Cup at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Spanish tactician is someone who is well versed with Indian football having guided Hyderabad FC to ISL title in 2022 and is currently in charge of FC Goa, along with the national team. The 56-year-old prefers possession based football and it would be interesting to how long it will take for the Spaniard to build a team of his choice.

The likes of Nikhil Poojary, Ashish Rai, Chinglensana Singh and Liston Colaco flourished under Marquez at Hyderabad FC, while it is surprising to note that only one FC Goa player, Akash Sangwan, has made the probable lineup.

Sahal Abdul Samad, who was a regular in the India team, has missed out due to injury, while Jithin MS and Nihal Sudheesh would be hard done by their exclusion, having been impressive for their clubs of late.

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Anwar Ali, Aakash Sangwan, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Mehtab Singh, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Nandhakumar Sekar, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Lalengmawia (Apuia), Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Farukh Chaudhary, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Rahim Ali.

Also read: AFC Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo on target as Al Nassr beat Al Rayyan 2-1

Latest Videos