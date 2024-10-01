Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian football team: Head coach Manolo Marquez announces 26-man probable squad for Vietnam tour

    India will take on Vietnam on October 9 and Lebanon on October 12 at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh. The final list of 23 players will be released before the team leaves for Vietnam. 

    football Indian football team: Head coach Manolo Marquez announces 26-man probable squad for Vietnam tour scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 4:55 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

    Indian football team head coach Manolo Marquez has announced 26-man probable squad for the upcoming tri-nation friendly tournament in Vietnam in October. The Blue Tigers will take on Vietnam on October 9 and Lebanon on October 12 at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh. The final list of 23 players will be released before the team leaves for Vietnam. 

    Also read: Andres Iniesta set to retire from professional football

    Marquez didn't have a great start to his stint with the Indian team, having played out a goalless draw against Mauritius, who are sitting at the 179th spot in the FIFA Rankings, in September. The Blues Tigers were then thrashed 3-0 by Syria  in the final of the Intercontinental Cup at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. 

    The Spanish tactician is someone who is well versed with Indian football having guided Hyderabad FC to ISL title in 2022 and is currently in charge of FC Goa, along with the national team. The 56-year-old prefers possession based football and it would be interesting to how long it will take for the Spaniard to build a team of his choice. 

    The likes of Nikhil Poojary, Ashish Rai, Chinglensana Singh and Liston Colaco flourished under Marquez at Hyderabad FC, while it is surprising to note that only one FC Goa player, Akash Sangwan, has made the probable lineup. 

    Sahal Abdul Samad, who was a regular in the India team, has missed out due to injury, while Jithin MS and Nihal Sudheesh would be hard done by their exclusion, having been impressive for their clubs of late. 

    Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.

    Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Anwar Ali, Aakash Sangwan, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Mehtab Singh, Roshan Singh Naorem.

    Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Nandhakumar Sekar, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Lalengmawia (Apuia), Lallianzuala Chhangte.

    Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Farukh Chaudhary, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Rahim Ali.

    Also read: AFC Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo on target as Al Nassr beat Al Rayyan 2-1

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Andres Iniesta set to retire from professional football scr

    Andres Iniesta set to retire from professional football

    football Irani Cup 2024: Devdutt Padikkal grabs a creamer at slips to dismiss Prithvi Shaw (WATCH) scr

    Irani Cup 2024: Devdutt Padikkal grabs a creamer at slips to dismiss Prithvi Shaw (WATCH)

    football AFC Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo on target as Al Nassr beat Al Rayyan 2-1 scr

    AFC Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo on target as Al Nassr beat Al Rayyan 2-1

    football EPL 2024-25: Bournemouth beat Southampton 3-1 to go 11th scr

    EPL 2024-25: Bournemouth beat Southampton 3-1 to go 11th

    football France footballer Antoine Griezmann announces international retirement scr

    France footballer Antoine Griezmann announces international retirement

    Recent Stories

    IITian left TCS job to join civil services, shares 40-yr-old offer letter, sets Internet abuzz; see VIRAL post shk

    IITian left TCS job to join civil services, shares 40-yr-old offer letter, sets Internet abuzz; see VIRAL post

    BREAKING Unidentified gunmen kill 6, including local Revolutionary Guard Chief, in attacks across Iran towns snt

    BREAKING: Unidentified gunmen kill 6, including local Revolutionary Guard chief, in attacks across Iran towns

    Explained How India can qualify for blockbuster WTC final 2025 following Bangladesh Test series win snt

    Explained: How India can qualify for blockbuster WTC final 2025 following Bangladesh Test series win

    Eat Light, Sleep Right: Discover the hidden key to better sleep NTI

    Eat Light, Sleep Right: Discover the hidden key to better sleep

    Why Mahatma Gandhi Never Won the Nobel Peace Prize Despite 4 Nominations anr

    Why Mahatma Gandhi never won the Nobel Peace Prize?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon