    In-form Kerala players not picked in India's probable squad for Vietnam tour

    Not even a single Kerala-born player has made the 26-man probable squad despite the fact that some of them have been making headlines for their clubs in the 2024-25 Indian Super League and domestic tournaments of late.

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 6:03 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 6:03 PM IST

    The Southern state of Kerala has been a hot bed for football in India, having supplied legendary players to the national team over the years. However, this time around, not even a single Kerala-born player has made the Blue Tigers despite the fact that some of them have been making headlines for their clubs in the Indian Super League and domestic tournaments of late.

    Indian football team head coach Manolo Marquez announced 26-man probable squad for the upcoming Vietnam tour in October. While the list features some of the regulars and returnees, the absence of some names will surely raise few eyebrows.

    Lets take a look at some of the most in-form Kerala players not called up for the Tri-Nation friendlies in Vietnam. 

     

    Jithin MS 

    North East United FC started the 2024-25 season brightly by winning the Durand Cup, their first ever title. Winger Jithin MS played a key role in NEUFC's title-triumph, having found the back of the net four times. The Thrissur-born footballer has carried his impressive form into the ISL, winning the Player of the match award in his side's 1-0 win away to Mohammedan SC. 

    The 26-year-old has been a work horse down the wings and his ability to contribute in both defence and attack makes him an absolute gem for the team. Jithin has definitely improved his decision making in the final third, making seven goal-contributions in the Durand Cup. Even on off days one thing that is guaranteed from Jithin is 100 percent commitment. 

    Nihal Sudeesh

    Nihal Sudeesh joined Punjab FC on loan from Kerala Blasters this summer and the 23-year-old is making waves in only his third ISL season. The former Indian Navy man has started all three matches for PFC this season. His lone goal came in the 2-1 win over Odisha FC. The youngster has been causing all sorts of problems to the opposition defenders with his pace and work rate. 

    Nihal, who played only 19 matches for Blasters in two seasons, is looking poised to come of age and deliver at the biggest stage with PFC. The youngster has started brilliantly, now he just needs keep up the good work and his national team debut won't be far away.

    Vibin Mohanan

    Kerala Blasters midfielder Vibin Mohanan may not have great numbers to back him, but the Thrissur-born footballer is undoubtedly the most exciting Indian talent to keep an eye on this season. The 21-year-old came on as a substitute in KBFC's opening match of the season against Punjab FC. Although the Blasters lost the match, Vibin made an impact by controlling the midfield. 

    He has started the last two matches and has grown in stature as the league progressed. The youngsters is extremely composed with the ball at his feet and always seems to have an extra second to pick the right pass. He doesn't rush things and has got the ability to deliver defence-splitting passes on a consistent basis. 

    Apart passing range, Vibin is also pretty good with his defensive duties. The 21-year-old covered 10.46 km in the 1-1 draw North East United FC, and thereby wining the award for the most distance covered in the match. 

