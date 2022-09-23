Messi's phone call with Laporta: Is the legend considering a Barcelona comeback; Will PSG block transfer?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi reportedly spoke with Barcelona President Joan Laporta on the phone in what is being seen as the latter's effort to rebuild the club's relationship with the Argentine superstar. Is the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner considering a comeback, and will the Ligue 1 giants block his transfer to Camp Nou?

Legendary striker Lionel Messi continues to hog the headlines amidst the sensational 'Barcaleaks', which revealed the Argentine superstar's demands to stay at Barcelona in 2020. Due to the Catalan club's financial difficulties, the iconic forward departed the club for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer last summer. Amidst this shocking revelation, reports have now stated that Barcelona President Joan Laporta had a phone call with the 34-year-old star, who is said to have opened the door to a return to Camp Nou. Also read: Barcaleaks: PSG earned 700 mn euros following Messi's arrival; does this justify his demands to Barcelona?

Messi, who is Barcelona's all-time leading goalscorer, is currently working his magic at PSG alongside his former Barca teammate Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and others. However, after June 30, 2023, the Argentine talisman becomes a free man again as his two-year contract with the Parisian club expires.

In recent times, speculations have been rife about Messi's possible comeback to the Blaugrana, with Laporta and manager Xavi Hernandez both indicating that they would be more than happy to have the striker back in Camp Nou. In the meantime, Argentine journalist Sergio Gonzalez has claimed, quoting sources, that a phone call between the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and Barca President Laporta took place this week. Also read: Leaked: Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to stay at cash-strapped Barcelona in 2020 will stun you

According to the Athletic, Laporta tried to mend fences with Messi and apologised for how the legendary striker left Camp Nou in tears. According to reports, the PSG icon told the president that while he is only focused on the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 with Argentina, the possibility of moving on to Barcelona is still open.

A move for Messi is thought to have received the support of a current Barcelona boss and his former colleague Xavi Hernandez, who is striving hard to restore the Catalan club's glory. However, the Argentina international, who appears to have struck form in the ongoing season for PSG, will turn 35 next year. The Ligue 1 champions will want to retain the iconic striker as they hope to clinch their maiden Champions League trophy. Also read: PSG's penalty-gate: Did Lionel Messi play role of mediator in Kylian Mbappe-Neymar conflict?

A contract with Barcelona would enable Messi to return to the club he joined at the age of 13 and retire from it amidst much fanfare. However, reports have also indicated that the legendary striker could end up playing for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS) or his hometown team Newell's Old Boys in Rosario.

