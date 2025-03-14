Elevate Your Anarkali Suit: 6 Stunning Hairstyles to Adorn Your Hair

Lifestyle
Nowadays, making a braid in the hair with parandi and lace is also very much in trend. You can make a braid with Anarkali like this and if you want.
Whatever hairstyle you make with Anarkali suit will suit you, in such a situation, you can also open your hair by side parting it like Dia Mirza, which will suit you very well.
If you want a stunning and stylish look, then here is a beautiful floral bun for your hair which will not only suit your face, but will also give a great look to your outfit.
Anarkali is a beautiful and heavy outfit in itself. You do not need much makeup or any hairstyle in this suit. You can also simply open and set the hair like this.
If you want a simple but sober and classy look, then you can make a ponytail in your hair and give it a messy look from the front. It will look great with your outfit.
You can make many hairstyles with Anarkali suit, but if you have trouble handling open hair in summer, then you can also make a simple bun like this.
