KL Rahul reflects on his international career, says 'excited for the next 10 years of my career'

Read Full Article

Indian batter KL Rahul reflected on his career in international cricket, saying that it has ben a "beautiful ride" and he is excited for next 10 years of his career, he wants to build on everything he has learned so far, continuing his evolution.

KL, who was speaking on JioHotstar's 'SuperStars' programme, will be representing Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, starting with a match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from March 24 onwards at Visakhapatnam. He was let go by Lucknow Super Giants, a franchise he captained for three seasons from 2022-24 and he was roped in by DC for Rs 14 crores.

Speaking on his international journey so far, KL said, "It has been an incredible journey--what a privilege it is to represent my country and live my dream for so many years. Playing for India is something I aspired to do since childhood, and I feel extremely grateful and fortunate to have had this opportunity. The journey has been filled with challenges--there have been highs and lows, and I have experienced everything an athlete possibly can."

"But looking back, it has been a beautiful ride, and I would not want it any other way. Now, I am excited for the next 10 years of my career. I want to build on everything I have learned in my first decade, apply that experience, and continue evolving. My focus is on improving every day, growing as a player, and winning more matches for my team," he added.

Also read: India skipper Rohit Sharma devises plan to stay fit for 2027 ODI World Cup; Test future after IPL 2025

KL Rahul, who has played at multiple positions in the batting order, was given the responsibility of number six, as the team wanted to put Axar Patel at five, to give extra depth to the side during the ICC Champions Trophy winning campaign for India. Rahul played a crucial role in the middle, scoring a valuable 34* in 33 balls in a crunch situation during the final against New Zealand. In five matches and four innings, KL scored 140 runs at an average of 140.00 and a strike rate of 97.90, with the best score of 42*.

In 215 international matches, KL has made 8,565 runs at an average of 39.10, with 17 centuries and 57 fifties in 248 innings. His best score is 199. He excels the most in ODIs, scoring 3,043 runs at an average of 49.08 and a strike rate of 88.17, with seven centuries and 18 fifties. His best score is 112.

Talking about his preferred batting position, KL said that being a top-order batter comes natural to him and he feels comfortable doing it.

"I have grown up playing in the top order. From my first competitive match in Mangalore at the age of 11 to my early days playing for India, and for most of my career. That said, when you play a team sport, you do not always get to choose what you want. You have to be flexible and willing to adapt to the team's needs. Over the years, I have learned to embrace that and give my best in whichever role I am assigned," he added.

Also read: Ponting reveals reason behind Rohit dismissing ODI retirement rumours after India's Champions Trophy win

Despite his heroics at the top across all formats, KL has excelled at number five, majorly in ODIs, scoring 1,299 runs in 31 innings at an average of 56.47, with two centuries and nine fifties. His best score is 112.

At number six in ODIs, KL has made 194 runs in eight innings at an average of 48.50, with the best score of 42* and a strike rate of 91.50. (ANI)

Latest Videos