Mahira Khan Saree Styles: Eid 2025 Fashion Inspiration

If you don't want to wear a salwar suit for Eid 2025, wear a silver embroidered saree like Mahira Khan. The actress has styled a sleeveless heavy work blouse.
Considering the summer heat during Eid, you can choose a chikankari saree for comfort. This saree comes with white thread embroidery.
If you want something party wear, then Mahira Khan's sequin ready-to-wear saree is a perfect option. The actress has styled the sequin saree with a contrasting blouse.
Young girls can choose a sober satin saree while completing the look for ₹1000. You can style it with a bralette or a contrasting blouse.
The yellow bandhani saree works for functions and festivals. Mahira has worn a light bandhani saree with a floral print full sleeve blouse.
Every woman should have a white saree. These are in fashion trends these days. Mahira has worn a sequin saree with a silver bralette and a sober necklace.
Buy an organza saree like Mahira Khan's to create a flashy look on a low budget. It looks very decent. This saree will be great if you are looking for something light but modern.
