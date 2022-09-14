Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSG's penalty-gate: Did Lionel Messi play role of mediator in Kylian Mbappe-Neymar conflict?

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's 'strained' relationship has hogged the headlines since the infamous 'penalty gate' during last month's 5-2 victory against Montpellier. Reports have now suggested that Lionel Messi brokered peace between the two players.

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's 'strained' relationship has hogged the headlines since the infamous 'penalty gate' during last month's 5-2 victory against Montpellier. Although fans appear unconvinced that all is well between the two forwards, manager Christophe Galtier has gone on record to say that the relationship between the French star and Brazilian icon is good.

    Ahead of PSG's Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage clash against Maccabi Haifa, reports in France have now suggested the legendary striker Lionel Messi brokered peace between Mbappe and Neymar. According to L'Equipe, the Argentine superstar tried to calm the situation in the wake of the 'penalty gate'.

    According to the report, Messi has a 'reserved' demeanour in the locker room. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner doesn't want to force his opinions and thoughts on other players. Hence his voice is rarely heard in the dressing room. However, Messi stepped in to diffuse the situation after the bitter feud between Mbappe and Neymar erupted on the field during the Ligue 1 clash on August 14.

    According to L’Équipe, Messi played the role of a 'mediator'. Without wanting to teach lessons, the Argentine legend reportedly tried to calm tensions and bridge the divide between Mbappe and Neymar, who have both started the season in fine form. The Frenchman stated his off-field connection with the Brazilian forward was 'hot and cold', despite their on-field chemistry being successful this season.

    Last week, PSG boss Galtier had said, "The relationship between Ney and Kylian is very good and I don't play games. They are associated in training and warm-ups. There was this match situation. I think Kylian talked about it with Ney. To have spoken about it with Kylian, there are two stages in the action: the acceleration, where there is the possibility of giving the ball, and the second stage, where he makes the difference in the surface and does not see Ney. There are two seconds to make a decision, and Kylian is focused on the ball to kick. I'm sure he will make assists for Ney. I haven't felt anything negative since the match about this game action."

    Video Icon