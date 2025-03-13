Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 13, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

At least one woman in ten suffer from endometriosis, still a poorly understood disease. The endometrium is the tissue which lines the inside of the uterus. It thickens during the menstrual cycle before breaking down and being evacuated by the blood of the period, unless there is a pregnancy. For women suffering from endometriosis, this tissue grows outside the utérus spread particularly, by period blood. We take a look at this still little-known chronic disease in this videographic. WATCH.

