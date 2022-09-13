Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's FIFA 23 player ratings cause massive outrage

The Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate continues to rage on, and FIFA 23's latest numbers showing the two legendary footballers have the same pace has caused a massive outburst on Twitter.

The Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi debate does not seem like it will ever end. The Manchester United icon and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star are undoubtedly among the best footballers ever graced the sport, and to many, the two strikers are the greatest of all time. There is no real way to tell who is better, but since the two legends stamped their authority, several fans chose their side of the argument and backed it with the numbers game.

According to FIFA 23's latest player rating, Messi is rated higher than Ronaldo as the Argentine legend barely wins the OVR battle, 91 to 90. Predictions that the two legends' pace would drop significantly this year were accurate. When compared to FIFA 22, Messi and Ronaldo lost four and six-pace points.

Messi and Ronaldo have a pace of 81 in FIFA 23, but they do so in very different ways. The PSG striker has a mediocre sprint speed of just 76 but has a powerful acceleration of 87. Meanwhile, the Manchester United striker struggles more with acceleration (79), but his sprint speed, rated at 83, makes up for it.

Due to Messi dropping three points from last year, Ronaldo easily wins the shooting competition, 92 to 89. The Portuguese talisman also lost one point, but he still had enough to defeat his adversary.

Where the rating war is won is in the passing and dribbling. Messi scores a 94 for dribbling and a 90 for passing. These figures are far superior to Ronaldo's 78 and 85, respectively.

Ronaldo's physical rating of 75 is the final noteworthy statistic, but many consider it far too low. The only statistic that stands out is jumping (95). The 37-year-old's strength and stamina are in the mid-70s, which implies he will get tired quite quickly in FIFA 23.

The Portuguese legend's problems pale in comparison to Messi's. The young magician's physical rating is a pathetic 64, accompanied by dreadful stamina (70) and strength (68). Messi is practically unplayable in FIFA 23 due to these stats.

Ronaldo and Messi, the defining stars of the 2010s, are fading at least as far as FIFA 23 is concerned. They are challenging to employ in a competitive atmosphere due to low stats in crucial areas. Even though it hurts to admit it, if you want Messi and Ronaldo on your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, you might have to wait for special FUT items.

The latest FIFA ratings of the two legends have sparked a massive social media outrage, with several fans miffed over Ronaldo and Messi having the same pace of 81. Some also believe this is an indication of the end of an era. Here's a look at some of the reactions: