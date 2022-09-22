Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcaleaks: PSG earned 700 mn euros following Messi's arrival; does this justify his demands to Barcelona?

    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 4:46 PM IST

    Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to stay at Barcelona in 2020 were revealed in a significant leak on Wednesday, sparking a massive furore among football enthusiasts.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary striker Lionel Messi's alleged contractual demands to a cash-strapped Barcelona in 2020 have snowballed into a massive controversy, with the Catalan club considering taking legal action after the details were leaked on Wednesday. Due to Barcelona's financial difficulties, the Argentine superstar departed the club for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer last summer. However, there had been rumours about his departure even a year earlier because he and the team reportedly couldn't come to terms on a new contract for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Wednesday, Spanish media house El Mundo leaked the alleged demands Messi laid down in his 2020 negotiations, which included private Camp Nou boxes for his family and that of former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez, the effective elimination of a release clause, a 10 million euros renewal bonus and more.

    Also read: Leaked: Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to stay at cash-strapped Barcelona in 2020 will stun you

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While Messi's apparent demands and the money involved might be surprising given the financial condition of Barcelona after the Covid-19 pandemic, they appear to be justified when compared with what the iconic striker has generated for PSG since he arrived at Parc des Princes. The Argentine legend's arrival directly impacted the Ligue 1 champion's image and income, with the player reportedly generating an obscene amount of 700 million euros in just one year.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    El Economista, an Argentine publication, claims that Messi's transfer to PSG brought in up to ten new sponsors, with sponsorship fees rising from about 3 million to 8 million euros. Well-known companies like Dior, Gorillas, Crypto.com, PlayBetR, GOAT, Snart Good Thins, Volt, Big Cola, Sports Water, and Autohero are among these sponsors. PSG's sponsorship agreement with Nike, which will last until 2032, alone generates about 75 million euros annually.

    Also read: PSG's penalty-gate: Did Lionel Messi play role of mediator in Kylian Mbappe-Neymar conflict?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Messi's popularity also resulted in a sharp rise in the sales of PSG shirts. More than 60 per cent of the more than one million units PSG sold, with prices ranging from 90 to 160 euros each, included the Argentine talisman's name on the back.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    A few months ago, Marc Armstrong, PSG's Business Director, explained Messi's arrival at the club. "The demand has grown between 30 per cent and 40 per cent and all that can slow it down is the supply. When one of these transfers takes place, people think that it is paid for by selling shirts, and it's not quite like that. You can't produce a lot of extra shirts. The deal is made to cover a minimum, which is very important, but you can't satisfy all the demand for Messi shirts," he had stated.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's FIFA 23 player ratings cause massive outrage

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The French club's social media following significantly increased in response to Messi's arrival. PSG now has more than 150 million followers after adding more than 15 million new ones. The Ligue 1 champions reportedly added 1.4 million followers every week, crossed 10 million on Tik Tok, and rose to the top spot among businesses in France on Instagram. The numbers unequivocally demonstrate the former Barcelona legend's value to the French team off the field and showcase that perhaps Barcelona's loss was PSG's gain, literally.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Barcelona has responded to leaks and is far from pleased that they were published, so much so that they're keen to take legal action. "In relation to the information published in El Mundo under the title 'Barca Leaks, the club's secret files', Barcelona express indignation at the intentional leaking of information that is part of a legal process," the La Liga club said in a statement.

    Also read: Ronaldo, Messi or Haaland: Which striker has the best goals-per-game ratio in Champions League?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "The club regrets that the media in question boasts of having 'access to a huge number of documents and emails that are part of the Barcagate investigation" when this information is yet to be shared. In any case, the article in question makes public documents that have nothing to do with the ongoing case and their use is an affront to the reputation and confidentiality of the club. For that reason, and with the aim of protecting Barcelona's rights, the club's legal department are studying the legal measures that need to be taken," Barcelona's statement concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football UEFA European Super Cup revamp: Fans irked with four-team format that includes America's MLS champions snt

    UEFA Super Cup revamp: Fans irked with four-team format that includes America's MLS champions

    Anil Khanna takes dig at IOC International Olympic Committee after resigning as IOA Indian Olympic Association acting president-ayh

    Anil Khanna takes dig at IOC after resigning as IOA acting president

    football Ashutosh Mehta of ATK Mohun Bagan fails dope test; banned for 2 years-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Ashutosh Mehta of ATK Mohun Bagan fails dope test; banned for 2 years

    football Polish icon Robert Lewandowski pledge to wear Ukrainian armband at World Cup 2022 wins hearts snt

    Polish icon Lewandowski's pledge to wear Ukrainian armband at World Cup 2022 wins hearts

    football Is psg star Lionel Messi the goat greatest of all time Former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho shares his view snt

    Is Lionel Messi the G.O.A.T? Former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho shares his view

    Recent Stories

    NIA raids in India: PFI, a 'neo-social' movement under the lens for 'terror' activities AJR

    NIA raids in India: PFI, a 'neo-social' movement under the lens for 'terror' activities

    Wild Buffalo flips auto rickshaw with its head; video goes viral - gps

    Horrifying! Wild Buffalo flips auto rickshaw with its head; video goes viral

    5 tips to keep in mind while shifting to hostel or PG gcw

    5 tips to keep in mind while shifting to hostel or PG

    Indian Navy launches two Diving Support Vessels

    Indian Navy launches two Diving Support Vessels Nistar and Nipun

    Rift in Bihar government; Nitish Kumar advised to handover CM post to Tejashwi Yadav in 2025 AJR

    Rift in Bihar government; Nitish Kumar advised to handover CM post to Tejashwi Yadav in 2025

    Recent Videos

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon