WWE: 5 Wrestlers Who Are Real-Life Enemies Behind the Scenes

WWE thrives on intense rivalries, but sometimes, the tension isn’t just for the cameras. Backstage politics, personal betrayals, and professional grudges have led to genuine bad blood between certain superstars. While some manage to stay professional in the ring, others have flat-out refused to work together. From bitter personal feuds to heated locker room confrontations, here are five WWE superstars who are real-life enemies.

#5 Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins

The real-life feud between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle began in 2019. This was after Riddle’s wife critiqued Becky Lynch’s appearance on social media. Seth took the comments on his wife strongly and vowed to distance himself from Matt Riddle. Riddle in a 2021 interview reaffirmed the straining of relations with the Freak. He also suggested that the duo wrestlers may never work together.

#4 Becky Lynch and Nia Jax

The two most dominating forces in the women's division are not fans of each other. In a 2018 feud, Nia Jax broke Becky Lynch’s nose in the ring which was deemed reckless, unwanted and unprofessional. Becky Lynch has since distanced herself from the powerhouse wrestler. She also unfollowed Nia Jax from her Instagram account. Since then, the duo has not wrestled together.

#3 Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss

Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut in 2018 and has since worked a lot with Alexa Bliss. However, Bliss believed that Ronda was always stiff with her in the ring. And the recklessness of the Baddest Woman on the plant contributed to her sitting out for almost a year. Nia Jax confirmed the tensions between the duo in an interview as well.

#2 Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle took creative liberties from WWE and potshot Brock Lesnar on social media after the Beast won the WWE Universal Title. He tweeted that it will be him who'll retire Lesnar. Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar had a heated exchange backstage where the latter suggested that he'll never work with Matt Riddle.

#1 Chyna and Triple H

Triple H and Chyna were romantically involved during the 90’s. Chyna was quite happy and wanted a more long term relationship with Hunter. However, Triple H ditched her and eloped with Stephanie McMahon. Chyna didn't like how things proceeded without any explanation. And since then the sour relationship between the duo has never recovered.

