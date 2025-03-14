Who is Gauri Spratt? Meet Aamir Khan's new girlfriend, mother of twins

Read Full Gallery

Gauri Spratt, who lives in Bangalore, works for Aamir Khan's production company. The actor also said that they are living together. According to Money Control, she is a mother of twins. Aamir, who will be 60 on Friday, revealed that Gauri has met his family, and they are pleased with their relationship.

Aamir Khan, the Bollywood superstar, has disclosed that he is dating his long-time friend Gauri Spratt, just before his 60th birthday. On Thursday (March 13), Aamir held a meet-and-greet with media in Mumbai, during which he presented Gauri to paparazzi and journalists. According to India Today, the celebrity claimed that, while they have been together for a year, he has known her for more than 25 years.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Khan, at the event, said they had known each other for 25 years. Gauri, whose X profile says she is from Bengaluru, works under Aamir's production banner. Spratt is Anglo-Indian. Her father is Tamil-British, while her mother is Punjabi-Irish. When asked about her identity, Gauri proudly identifies as Indian.



Spratt's grandfather was a British soldier who fought for India's independence, and Aamir revealed that historian Ramachandra Guha wrote about him. She attended Blue Mountain School before earning a degree from the University of the Arts London.

Khan remembered Spratt telling him that she did not believe in the'superstar' tag that Aamir is frequently connected with, and the veteran actor also said that his girlfriend is still adjusting to the 'Bollywood crazy'.

According to reports, Aamir said he is 'dedicated' and pleased in his relationship. He also said that Gauri has seen just a few of his films, including Lagaan and Dangal.







Aamir recalled a chat with his partner in which Gauri stated that she does not believe in the'superstar' term that is typically linked with him. He stated that she is still adjusting to the 'Bollywood chaos.'

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta, and later Kiran Rao. From his first marriage with Reena, Aamir has two children Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, who married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad. During the press event, Aamir also opened up about his upcoming projects, revealing how passionate is he to adapt the epic Mahabharat into a film.

Latest Videos