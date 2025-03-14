Mark Wood to be out of action for four months with knee injury; likely to regain fitness by end of July

England's Mark Wood will miss all cricket formats for four months due to a knee injury sustained during the ICC Champions Trophy.

Mark Wood to be out of action for four months with knee injury; likely to regain fitness by end of July HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
ANI |Published: Mar 14, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

England pacer Mark Wood will be missing out on all formats of cricket for the next four months due to a knee injury that worsened during his side's ICC Champions Trophy campaign, which ended without a win.

Recent scans followed by a surgery have revealed ligament damage in his left knee, ruling him out of action for an extended period, as per ICC.

"I am gutted to be out for so long after representing England across all formats since the start of last year," Wood told England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), as quoted by ICC.

"But I have got every confidence that I will be back firing on all cylinders now that I have been able to sort my knee out. I want to thank the surgeon, the doctors, staff, my England teammates and coaches for their support - and, of course, our fans. I cannot wait to get back and contribute to what is going to be a huge 2025 for us as a team," he said.

Also read: IPL 2025: Harry Brook handed 2-year ban by BCCI for pulling out of second successive season

Wood has been dealing with a persistent knee issue for over a year, but the discomfort worsened during England's ICC Champions Trophy group-stage match against Afghanistan.

The increased stiffness ultimately led to further medical assessments, confirming the severity of the injury.

With the surgery now complete, the 35-year-old pacer is set to begin his rehabilitation process.

Wood aims to regain full fitness by the end of July 2025.

England is set to take on Zimbabwe in a one-off Test next in May, followed by a three-match ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. Following that, they are set to take on India in a five-match Test series at home, starting June 20.

Also read: KL Rahul reflects on his international career, says 'excited for the next 10 years of my career'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

NBA: 5 Ageless Superstars Who Continue to Dominate the League

NBA: 5 Ageless Superstars Who Continue to Dominate the League

WWE: 5 Wrestlers Who Are Real-Life Enemies Behind the Scenes

WWE: 5 Wrestlers Who Are Real-Life Enemies Behind the Scenes

KL Rahul reflects on his international career, says 'excited for the next 10 years of my career' HRD

KL Rahul reflects on his international career, says 'excited for the next 10 years of my career'

IPL 2025: Harry Brook handed 2-year ban by BCCI for pulling out of second successive season HRD

IPL 2025: Harry Brook handed 2-year ban by BCCI for pulling out of second successive season

IPL 2025: RR captain Sanju Samson praises Rahul Dravid's leadership, reveals key exchange with 'The Wall' snt

IPL 2025: RR captain Sanju Samson praises Rahul Dravid's leadership, reveals key exchange with 'The Wall'

Recent Stories

MS Dhoni vs Rohit Sharma: Who is the best Indian captain? Check out stats across all formats HRD

MS Dhoni vs Rohit Sharma: Who is the best Indian captain? Check out stats across all formats

India lights up Holika dahan with traditional rituals and festivities nationwide vkp

India lights up Holika dahan with traditional rituals and festivities nationwide

Indian Coast Guard ensures safe passage for 3,400 pilgrims to Katchatheevu for St.Antony's festival vkp

Indian Coast Guard ensures safe passage for 3,400 pilgrims to Katchatheevu for St.Antony's festival

Holi 2025: Top 5 classic Holi songs to make your party full of energy and joy NTI

Holi 2025: Top 5 classic Holi songs to make your party full of energy and joy

Pakistan Army Challenged by BLA to Prove Jaffar Express Hostage Release

BLA's dare to Pakistan Army: Prove Jaffar Express hostage release

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Video Icon
BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Video Icon