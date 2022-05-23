Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    11 most gorgeous and stunning WAGS of Premier League champions Man City

    First Published May 23, 2022, 10:24 PM IST

    From Man City star Ilkay Gundogan's stunning wife, to playmaker Kevin De Bruyne's beautiful spouse, here's a look at the ten most gorgeous WAGS of the champions.

    Manchester City's wives and girlfriends joined their respective partners to celebrate the club's incredible comeback win to pip Liverpool to the Premier League title on Sunday.

    From hero of the night, Ilkay Gundogan's stunning wife, to key playmaker Kevin De Bruyne's beautiful spouse, here's a look at the 11 most gorgeous WAGS of the champions:

    Hero of the night, Ilkay Gundogan, who scored two crucial goals in the 3-2 win against Aston Villa, is married to an Italian model Sara Arfaoui. The 26-year-old was born in France but moved to Italy when she was young. She works as a TV presenter in the country on Rai 1.

    Also read: Man City star Gundogan's message to Liverpool after Premier League glory reeks class

    Playmaker of the City team, Kevin De Bruyne's wife's, Michelle, started dating the midfielder in 2014 after his ex-girlfriend allegedly had a secret fling with Belgium team-mate Thibaut Courtois. They tied the knot in 2017, and have three children together.

    Man City midfielder Riyad Mahrez's girlfriend, Taylor Ward, is a reality TV star who was once linked to club legend Sergio Aguero. The couple has been engaged since 2021, and the model is also expecting Mahrez's child - who they revealed is going to be a girl earlier this month.

    Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife, Vlada, is a TV presenter and journalist from Ukraine. She married the City defender, who dedicated the Premier League trophy to his countrymen.

    Also read: Man City's emotional Zinchenko: Want to bring Premier League trophy to Ukraine

    Jack Grealish's long-term girlfriend, Sasha Attwood, is a model who was scouted by an agency at just 13 while out on a shopping trip in Birmingham. The couple has, however, endured some rocky moments in their relationship owing to the forward's romantic link-ups with other women in the past year.

    Young sensation Phil Foden's girlfriend, Rebecca Cooke, hails from Stockport and the couple have two children together. The couple reportedly lives in a mansion in Manchester along with Cooke's parents.

    Also read: Kevin, Gundo, Foden: Man City's KGF Chapter 2 tribute wows Farhan Akhtar

    City midfielder Bernado Silva forged a romance with his girlfriend, Ines Tomaz, during the Covid-19 lockdown when the Portuguese star returned home in 2020 as Premier League went on a break. 

    Aymeric Laporte's partner, Sara Botello, is from Bilbao, where she first met the giant centre half when he played in LaLiga. The 26-year-old is a trained dancer, having performed ballet and contemporary dance in shows in Spain.

    City midfielder Raheem Sterling's girlfriend, Paige Milian, is a well-known British model, and they have been together since the latter was a teenager. Paige reportedly left her job when she was working at JD Sports and settled with Sterling in Liverpool.

    Daniela Machado and Joao Cancelo are childhood sweethearts, as they started dating back in 2011, which was even before Cancelo began his professional career. The couple has been together ever since, with brief times in Spain, Italy and now in England.

    City star Kyle Walker married his childhood sweetheart Annie Kilner in January this year. The England footballer reportedly cheated on Kilner thrice including having a son with Lauryn Goodman in 2020. However, Kilner seems to have forgiven the footballer’s scandals.

