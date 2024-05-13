Entertainment

THIS Mumbai hospital has a ward named after Shah Rukh Khan's mother

SRK's childhood

Shah Rukh Khan lost both parents when he was just 16. He lost his father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan, to cancer. A decade later, in 1991, his mother, Lateef Fatima Khan died. 

SRK's childhood

Although Shah Rukh was incredibly close to his parents, he was unable to spend much time with them because they died early in his life. 

SRK's good deeds

Shah Rukh Khan once went to Nanavati Hospital to see one of his friend's family. 

SRK's good deeds

During his visit, he saw that the hospital was in disrepair due to a lack of funds and that the apparatus needed to be updated significantly. 

SRK's good deeds

SRK provided a large sum to the hospital so that they could receive the necessary upgrades. 

SRK's good deeds

In recognition of this, the Nanavati Hospital administration named the children's ward after Shah Rukh Khan's mother, Lateef Fatima Khan. 

SRK's good deeds

SRK was deeply moved by this honour and mentioned it in various interviews and continues to donate to charities that promote wellbeing. 

