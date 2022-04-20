Kevin, Gundo, Foden: Man City's KGF Chapter 2 tribute wows Farhan Akhtar

Manchester City shared a picture of their three star players Kevin de Bruyne, İlkay Gündoğan, and Phil Foden, and dubbed the trio their 'own KGF'.

Image Credit: Instagram

After Pushpa and RRR, another film from the Southern industry has captured the imagination of movie buffs. Actor Yash's blockbuster hit 'KGF Chapter 2' is winning hearts globally and has also wowed the Premier League club Manchester City. Also read: Liverpool fans troll Man United after 'humiliating' 9-0 aggregate loss this Premier League season

Image Credit: Man City Instagram

In a cheeky tribute to the Kannada film, the Sky Blues shared a post featuring three iconic players, Kevin de Bruyne, İlkay Gündoğan and Phil Foden, and captioned it, "Our very own KGF."

Image Credit: Man City Instagram

The post caught the eye of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who presented the film's Hindi version. Farhan applauded City's KGF tribute with a comment, "Brilliant."

Image Credit: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Farhan then shared it on his Instagram Stories with a caption, "When your team and film find each other". The actor-filmmaker has been a Manchester City fan.

Image Credit: Man City Instagram

Not just Farhan but several other City fans too applauded this gesture, with several fans noting that one of the biggest football clubs in the world had taken note of a Kannada movie, which is a rarity. "This is the KGF effect," one fan commented. Another wrote, "This is why we love this club. Your love and respect for the fans are truly admirable."

Image Credit: Farhan Akhtar Instagram