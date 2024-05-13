Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Old Trafford is falling down': Arsenal fans mock Man United after rainfall disrupts iconic stadium (WATCH)

    Manchester United's iconic stadium, Old Trafford, faced another embarrassment as its leaky roof succumbed to a torrential downpour during the team's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 13, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

    Manchester United's iconic stadium, Old Trafford, faced another embarrassment as its leaky roof succumbed to a torrential downpour during the team's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in their Premier League clash on Sunday. The scene resembled something out of biblical proportions, with rain pouring into the stands amidst 'Old Trafford is falling down' chants from Arsenal fans mocking the deteriorating state of the stadium.

    Also read: Arsenal keep Premier League title alive with hard-fought win over Manchester United

    Sky Sports presenter David Jones humorously dubbed the spectacle as "The Old Trafford waterfall," highlighting the global recognition of the stadium's structural issues. Even with notable figures like Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the new minority owner of United, present at the match, the leaks served as a stark reminder of the urgent need for renovations.

    As the rain poured down and thunder echoed through the stadium, videos circulating online showcased water inundating various parts of Old Trafford. The sight not only marred the matchday experience for fans but also symbolized the neglect that the stadium has endured under the ownership of the Glazer family.

    United's recent struggles on the pitch have been mirrored by the decay of their historic home ground. Despite being a revered venue in footballing history, Old Trafford's infrastructure has steadily crumbled over the years. The leaks serve as a tangible manifestation of the pressing need for investment in the stadium's maintenance and upgrades.

    Sir Jim Ratcliffe's pledge to inject 237 million pounds into infrastructure projects, including renovations at Old Trafford, offers a glimmer of hope for fans longing to see their beloved stadium restored to its former glory. However, the question remains: what should be prioritized first – fixing the team's performance or addressing the stadium's structural issues?

    In jest, David Jones posed the question during Sky Sports' coverage, reflecting the dilemma facing Manchester United's hierarchy. While success on the pitch is paramount, neglecting the stadium's maintenance could have long-term repercussions for the club's reputation and matchday experience.

    “What would you fix first?” quipped Sky presenter Jones. “The team or the roof?!”

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
