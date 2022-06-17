Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIFA World Cup 2026: 16 cities across USA, Mexico and Canada to host matches

    First Published Jun 17, 2022, 9:26 AM IST

    The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played across USA, Mexico and Canada. The matches would be held across 16 cities in the three nations.

    The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be jointly hosted by the United States of America (USA), Mexico and Canada. In the meantime, on Thursday night, the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) announced the host cities to conduct the tournament matches, as 16 host cities were chosen for the same from 22 contenders. It would be the second time the USA is hosting the prestigious football competition, having first hosted in 1994, while Mexico had previously hosted in 1970 and 1986. On the other hand, Canada will be hosting it for the first time. The event will have 48 teams participating.

    Below are the cities that have been chosen to host the FIFA World Cup 2026:
    USA:     Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami and New York/New Jersey.
    Mexico: Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City.
    Canada: Vancouver and Toronto.

    In a statement, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said, "We congratulate the 16 FIFA World Cup host cities on their outstanding commitment and passion. Today is a historic day – for everyone in those cities and states, for FIFA, Canada, the USA and Mexico, who will put on the greatest show on Earth. We look forward to working together with them to deliver what will be an unprecedented FIFA World Cup and a game-changer as we strive to make football truly global."

