Messi-led Argentina one of the favourites to lift World Cup 2022, says Modric

Luka Modric's early penalty gave Croatia a 1-0 win over off-form France in Paris during their UEFA Nations League clash on Monday.

Iconic footballer Luka Modric, whose penalty gave Croatia a 1-0 win over France in the UEFA Nations League on Monday, has tipped Argentina as one of the favourites to lift the Qatar World Cup 2022. The Real Madrid midfielder has also called them a 'strong group' with the legendary striker Lionel Messi at the forefront.

After capturing the Copa America and Finalissima titles, the Albiceleste have their sights set on the ultimate trophy, and they've been shaping up nicely for the Qatar showcase. Lionel Scaloni's side has gone undefeated in their last 33 games across all competitions, including a perfect run through the World Cup qualifiers. Also read: Couldn't close season better, says Argentina's Messi after 5-goal burst against Estonia

Argentina, according to Modric, is more 'together' than they have ever been, and with Messi at the helm, they may go all the way. Speaking to ESPN, the Real Madrid ace said, "We played against Argentina in the last World Cup, and we won. What I see now is a very good team. It seems to be stronger than a few years ago. They have a good group. They created a very strong group with Messi at the head, who is a different player."

Croatia beat Argentina 3-0 in the group stages to reach the championships in Russia four years ago, and Modric was on target. After barely managing to seal a berth in the knockout rounds, Messi and Co. were shown the exit door in the round of 16 by eventual champions France.

Since then, the White and Sky Blues have come a long way, and Modric believes they are among the favourites to win the World Cup this year. "They are more united. They haven't lost many games. That says a lot. Having Messi, they are always one of the favourites to win the World Cup," the Croatian added.

