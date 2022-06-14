Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Messi-led Argentina one of the favourites to lift World Cup 2022, says Modric

    First Published Jun 14, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    Luka Modric's early penalty gave Croatia a 1-0 win over off-form France in Paris during their UEFA Nations League clash on Monday.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Iconic footballer Luka Modric, whose penalty gave Croatia a 1-0 win over France in the UEFA Nations League on Monday, has tipped Argentina as one of the favourites to lift the Qatar World Cup 2022. The Real Madrid midfielder has also called them a 'strong group' with the legendary striker Lionel Messi at the forefront.

    Image Credit: Di Maria Instagram

    After capturing the Copa America and Finalissima titles, the Albiceleste have their sights set on the ultimate trophy, and they've been shaping up nicely for the Qatar showcase. Lionel Scaloni's side has gone undefeated in their last 33 games across all competitions, including a perfect run through the World Cup qualifiers.

    Also read: Couldn't close season better, says Argentina's Messi after 5-goal burst against Estonia

    Image Credit: Lionel Messi Instagram

    Argentina, according to Modric, is more 'together' than they have ever been, and with Messi at the helm, they may go all the way. Speaking to ESPN, the Real Madrid ace said, "We played against Argentina in the last World Cup, and we won. What I see now is a very good team. It seems to be stronger than a few years ago. They have a good group. They created a very strong group with Messi at the head, who is a different player."

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    Croatia beat Argentina 3-0 in the group stages to reach the championships in Russia four years ago, and Modric was on target. After barely managing to seal a berth in the knockout rounds, Messi and Co. were shown the exit door in the round of 16 by eventual champions France.

    Image Credit: Lionel Messi Instagram

    Since then, the White and Sky Blues have come a long way, and Modric believes they are among the favourites to win the World Cup this year. "They are more united. They haven't lost many games. That says a lot. Having Messi, they are always one of the favourites to win the World Cup," the Croatian added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    Argentina's World Cup campaign begins on November 22 in Group C against Saudi Arabia, followed by matches against Mexico and Poland. Meanwhile, Croatia has been drawn alongside Belgium, Canada and Morocco in Group F.

    Also read: Messi, Di Maria and Dybala cherish Argentina's win over Italy in Finalissima

