EPL 2022-23: Postponement rules revised, 'truly exceptional' circumstances needed for call-off

The EPL 2022-23 will see new rules in terms of fixtures postponement. A game can only be called off under 'truly exceptional' circumstances now.

The English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 is slated to get underway from August 6, with the fixtures scheduled to be released on Thursday. Meanwhile, ahead of the same, the EPL has come up with a clarification in terms of match postponement. The rules for the same have been tweaked for the upcoming season. The EPL had introduced some leniency in terms of postponements for the season from 2019-20 to 2021-22. However, with the COVID situation now very much in control worldwide, the EPL is returning to its usual postponement rules, meaning that under 'truly exceptional' circumstances, any match would now be called off.

While 21 matches had to be rearranged during the COVID period, the EPL had stated last season that a team would require less than 14 players to trigger a postponement. Also, there were some non-COVID-enforced player absences which EPL considered for postponement. It also led to fan backlash and controversy from a few clubs in the competition. But, it is all set to change.

Sending out a media release on the same, EPL stated, "Ahead of Season 2022-23, the Premier League Board has revised its guidance for match postponements relating to insufficient players. This will replace the previous COVID-19 match postponement guidance, providing a standard process for applications."

"Club requests to the Premier League Board will continue to be considered on their facts and assessed on a case-by-case basis. Approval will only be granted where the impact of player unavailability on a club's squad is truly exceptional and where the club concerned has taken all reasonable steps to avoid the necessity to make the application," added EPL's statement.

