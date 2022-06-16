Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Frenkie de Jong 'flattered' by Manchester United's interest but would prefer staying at Barcelona

    Frankie De Jong insists that he's happy at Barcelona despite rumours of him moving to Manchester United.

    Frenkie de Jong flattered by Manchester United interest but would prefer staying at Barcelona-krn
    Rotterdam, First Published Jun 16, 2022, 4:00 AM IST

    Following a 3-2 win for the Netherlands on Tuesday, Frankie De Jong was again asked about a potential move to English giants Manchester United. The midfielder said he was flattered by United's interest. However, he would want to stay with Spanish giants Barcelona, which he called "the biggest club in the world at the moment". Amid talks about his club next season, De Jong has been thriving with the Netherlands. The Dutch are unbeaten after their first four UEFA Nations League (UNL) 2022-23 clashes, with three wins and a draw. The campaign started with a dominant 4-1 win against Belgium.

    Asked about a potential move to United on Tuesday, De Jong said, "You're always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player, But I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment [Barcelona], and I feel fine there, so no news."

    It also aligned with what De Jong said a few weeks ago when ADSportwereld asked about the same topic: "Of course, I hear about the links to Manchester United. But, the people in charge of the club [Barcelona] didn't tell me anything. So then, I will assume that there is no agreement and nothing is going on. So then I won't worry about it too."

    De Jong has been linked with United for a few reasons. Firstly, his former Ajax head coach Erik Ten Hag will be managing the Red Devils in the upcoming season, and De Jong is among the player he's reportedly interested in. Barcelona may sell the highly-rated midfielder due to potential financial problems, and the club also wants to bring in players like Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2022, 4:00 AM IST
