Free agent Christian Eriksen offered deal by Manchester United?

Christian Eriksen is a free agent, having recently played for Brentford. Meanwhile, Manchester United has supposedly offered a deal to the Danish midfielder.

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen made his laudable return to competitive club football earlier this year when he signed up for English Premier League (EPL) side Brentford. He scored just a goal in 11 EPL games, while it finished 13th in the league. Now, Eriksen happens to be a free agent, as his contract with the Bees happened to be for just six months. While Brentford is ready to offer him a new contract, the Danish is weighing other options too. In the meantime, English giants Manchester United has reportedly offered him a deal, which he could consider, as the club has the chance for European football, which happens to be the UEFA Europa League (UEL) this season, reports The Athletic.

Also, it is to be noted that Eriksen had trained with his former club Ajax last year, also the former club of current United manager Erik ten Hag. It was a part of his rehabilitation program after he had suffered a cardiac arrest during the UEFA Euro 2020 last year. While the Dutchman had followed him closely during his training stint with the Jews, he could persuade him to spend time at Old Trafford under him.

