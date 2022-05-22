Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man City destroy Liverpool's quadruple dream after clinching Premier League glory

    On Super Sunday, Manchester City made a spectacular comeback from two goals down to register a 3-2 win against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

    Team Newsable
    Manchester, First Published May 22, 2022, 10:33 PM IST

    The final day of the Premier League 2021-22 season lived up to its promise of a blockbuster. After facing a neck-to-neck race throughout the year, Manchester City eventually bagged silverware with its fourth Premier League title in the last five seasons.

    It is a triumph that has trampled Liverpool's dream of clinching a unique quadruple after winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup earlier this year and with eyes set on the Champions League when they face Real Madrid on May 28 in Paris. 

    The battle for supremacy between City and Liverpool has been a repeating storyline over recent seasons. The two sides went into the final weekend with Pep Guardiola's champions one point ahead of their rivals on Merseyside.

    On Super Sunday, City made a spectacular comeback from two goals down to register a 3-2 win against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium. Twin strikes from Ilkay Gundogan and one goal from Rodri in a gap of five and a half minutes ensured Pep Guardiola's side retained the Premier League title ending on top of the table with 93 points.

    Meanwhile, Liverpool defeated Wolves 3-1, but the victory at Anfield came too late as they ended the table agonisingly one point behind the Premier League champions City.

    Only once in the league history was the title decided on goal difference. City won their first-ever league title back in 2012 thanks to an 'Agueroooooo' goal in the game's dying seconds that clinched them the crown when rivals Manchester United had a hand on the trophy.

    With this Premier League title win, City boss Pep Guardiola went one better than any club he has been at previously.

    The Spaniard has won three league championships in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich. He has reached unchartered territory in front of a packed Etihad to take his side over the line and clinch their sixth Premier League title overall.

    Last Updated May 22, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
