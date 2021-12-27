Anthony Martial set to leave Manchester United? Here's what Ralf Rangnick says

Anthony Martial has been subject to a move away from Manchester United. His agent reportedly claims that he wants out during the January transfer window. Meanwhile, here's what Ralf Rangnick said.

French striker Anthony Martial is reportedly unhappy at his current club Manchester United. As per reports, his agent has claimed that he wishes to seek a transfer away from Old Trafford during the upcoming transfer window in January. Meanwhile, United manager Ralf Rangnick has responded to the rumours.

During the pre-match press conference ahead of United's visit to Newcastle United in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) on Wednesday, Rangnick confirmed Martial's intention to leave. Martial has fallen out of favour following the arrival of Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo. The Frenchman has started in a couple of EPL games, besides playing four matches across competitions this season.

"Yes, we spoke yesterday at length, and he explained to me that he has been with Manchester United now for the last seven years, and he feels that it might be the right time now for a change, to go somewhere else. I know this is in a way understandable, and I could follow his thoughts, but on the other hand, it's also important to see the situation of the club," Ragnick told reporters.

"And I told him, it should not only be in the interest of the player, but it should also be in the interest of the club. So far, as far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club. And, as long as this is the case, he will stay," Ragnick added. Martial had joined United in 2015 from Monaco under Louis van Gaal for £36 million, which was the highest transfer fee paid for a teenager back then. ALSO READ: Chelsea owner and Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is now citizen of Portugal