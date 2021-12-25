  • Facebook
    Merry Christmas 2021: MS Dhoni, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi celebrate with family (See pictures)

    First Published Dec 25, 2021, 11:22 AM IST
    Christmas has arrived, as the world celebrates the auspicious day on Saturday. Meanwhile, X-Mas eve was celebrated on Friday. Here's how the sportspersons celebrated it, including MS Dhoni and Cristiano Ronaldo.

    'It's the most wonderful time of the year.' Sound familiar, right? Well, it's Christmas, folks. And, it is being celebrated worldwide on Saturday. Similarly, the sportspersons across the globe are celebrating it, and it all started during the X-Mas eve on Friday. Here, we present how the various sportspersons worldwide celebrated it.

    MS Dhoni
    The legendary former Indian skipper is in Dubai currently, celebrating the occasions. His wife, Sakshi, shared videos and pictures of the same on Instagram story. A huge dining table is decorated with the Christmas theme, while daughter Ziva wandered, dressed as Santa Claus. Also, Sakshi shares a glimpse of a decorated X-Mas tree.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - Here's how the numbers game plays out in Tests between the two

    Cristiano Ronaldo
    The Portuguese sensation and current Manchester United striker celebrates the same in Manchester. He shared a picture of sitting on the staircase of his Manchester home, along with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, and his kids and family. It also included his mother.

    Chris Gayle
    The explosive Jamaican cricketer and self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss', Gayle too celebrated it in his style. In a couple of pictures he shared, he is seen sitting in front of a massive Christmas tree at his home with his father.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22 - Mayank Agarwal heaps praises for Rahul Dravid, says the coach is a man who strives

    Yuzvendra Chahal
    The Indian leg-spinner is on holiday in a snowy Gulmarg along with his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma. The two are seen enjoying the snow in the territory, sending Christmas vibes to all their fans and followers.

    Lionel Messi
    The Argentine superstar footballer, too, is celebrating X-Mas. However, he seems to be doing so in a simple manner. He shared a picture of himself and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo standing in front of a Christmas tree.

