Merry Christmas 2021: MS Dhoni, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi celebrate with family (See pictures)

'It's the most wonderful time of the year.' Sound familiar, right? Well, it's Christmas, folks. And, it is being celebrated worldwide on Saturday. Similarly, the sportspersons across the globe are celebrating it, and it all started during the X-Mas eve on Friday. Here, we present how the various sportspersons worldwide celebrated it.

MS Dhoni

The legendary former Indian skipper is in Dubai currently, celebrating the occasions. His wife, Sakshi, shared videos and pictures of the same on Instagram story. A huge dining table is decorated with the Christmas theme, while daughter Ziva wandered, dressed as Santa Claus. Also, Sakshi shares a glimpse of a decorated X-Mas tree.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese sensation and current Manchester United striker celebrates the same in Manchester. He shared a picture of sitting on the staircase of his Manchester home, along with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, and his kids and family. It also included his mother.

Chris Gayle

The explosive Jamaican cricketer and self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss', Gayle too celebrated it in his style. In a couple of pictures he shared, he is seen sitting in front of a massive Christmas tree at his home with his father.

Yuzvendra Chahal

The Indian leg-spinner is on holiday in a snowy Gulmarg along with his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma. The two are seen enjoying the snow in the territory, sending Christmas vibes to all their fans and followers.