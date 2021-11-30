  • Facebook
    Ballon d’Or 2021: Lionel Messi wins record-extending 7th title, Cristiano Ronaldo finishes 6th

    Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or title for the seventh time in his illustrious career. Next to him is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won it on five occasions.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Paris, First Published Nov 30, 2021, 8:09 AM IST
    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has been adjudged as the elite footballer yet again, as he has won the Ballon d’Or title for a record seventh time in his illustrious career. It has extended his pre-existing record of winning the most titles, while Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo remains second with five recognitions.

    Held in Paris on Monday, pipped second-placed Polish Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich and Italian Jorginho of Chelsea. Messi had won 613 votes against Lewandowski’s 580 and Jorginho 460. Ronaldo of Manchester United finished sixth with 178 votes, behind Fenchemmen Karim Benzema of Real Madrid (460) and N’Golo Kanté of Chelsea (186).

    ALSO READ: Messi, Ronaldo, Salah, Lewandowski among 11 shortlisted for Best FIFA Men's Player 2021 award

    Following the win, Messi stated that it was an honour for him to compete against a star like Lewandowski. He also reckoned that he deserved the Ballon d'Or last year and feels that France Football Federation (FFF) should have awarded him the title last year. He thought that the Polish keeps improving every year and is an excellent striker, besides backing him to take it to the next level in the coming years.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Robert Lewandowski (@_rl9)

    Meanwhile, Lewandowski was all praise for Messi after the former barely missed out on him. “Congratulations, Leo Messi and @alexiaputellas winners of the #BallonDor2021. Congratulations also to all nominated players! I won Striker of the Year Award, and no player can win an individual award without strongest team and loyal fans behind him. Thank you for your support,” he wrote in a tweet.

    ALSO WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's humble gesture to a tearful young girl will melt your heart

    Among the other winners were:
    Ballon d’Or Féminin:     Spain’s Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
    Kopa Trophy: Spain’s Pedri (Barca)
    Yashin Trophy: Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan & PSG)
    Striker of the Year: Lewandowski
    Club of the Year: Chelsea

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2021, 8:11 AM IST
