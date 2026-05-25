The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans will lock horns in a much-anticipated IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday, May 26.

The RCB qualified for the playoffs with nine wins in 14 matches, accumulating 18 points and having a net run rate (NRR) of +0.783. GT, on the other hand, sealed their knockout berth with nine wins in 14 matches, accumulating 18 points and having an NRR of +0.695. The two sides locked horns twice in the ongoing IPL season, with RCB and GT winning against each other iin their two league phase encounters.

On that note, let’s take a look at key battles to watch out for in the Qualifier 1 clash between RCB and GT.