Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel believes Sunrisers Hyderabad has the best shot at winning this year's IPL trophy. He says their powerful top-order batting is what makes them the top contender.

According to Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel, Sunrisers Hyderabad are the frontrunners to win this year's Indian Premier League title. He shared this view after Delhi's final league match of the season.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Axar pointed out that Hyderabad's explosive top-order batting makes them the most dangerous team in the tournament. He warned that if their batting lineup finds form in the playoffs, they will be nearly impossible to stop.

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured their spot in the playoffs by defeating the table-toppers, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, by a solid 55 runs in their last league game. Speaking about Hyderabad, Axar said, "I think Hyderabad is a very strong team.

When their top three batters score runs, it's impossible to beat them." Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, finished their season in sixth place with 14 points from 14 matches.

A series of losses in the middle of the tournament proved to be the turning point for Delhi. Although they ended their campaign on a high by winning their last three matches, it wasn't enough to secure a spot in the top four.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that Delhi has failed to qualify for the playoffs. Axar admitted that his team failed to capitalise on crucial moments. He mentioned that the losses against Punjab Kings and RCB, along with their failure to chase a small target against Gujarat Titans, significantly affected the team's confidence.

Axar continued, "As a captain, I've learned a lot from this high-pressure tournament. You have to keep everyone in the team together. If you're not calm, you're likely to make wrong decisions. So I always try to stay calm."