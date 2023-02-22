Pro Chess League: World champion Magnus Carlsen stunned by Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi; who is he?
Pro Chess League: World champion Magnus Carlsen's string of shock losses continued, as on Tuesday night, he was stunned by Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi. Here's more about him.
Image credit: Vidit Gujrathi/Instagram
Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi stunned Norwegian wizard Magnus Carlsen in a Pro Chess League gamer for his maiden triumph over the reigning world champion. Playing for Indian Yogis, Gujrathi capitalised on a misstep executed by world number one Carlsen, who ignored a checkmate in three late on Tuesday.
Carlsen was playing for Canada Chessbrahs in the Pro Chess League, an online tournament for groups worldwide. The event features 16 sides playing immediate matches and has a $150,000 prize fund. Remarkably, Gujrathi won the contest with black pieces, exploiting tactical negligence from his celebrated rival.
"Just defeated the GOAT, World champion, Magnus Carlsen!!:)," Gujrathi tweeted after conquering the five-time and reigning world champion Norwegian. The 28-year-old Gujrathi united with fellow Indian GMs R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi in besting Carlsen. The Indian trio had pulled off conquests over the Norwegian megastar last year in miscellaneous events.
The 28-year-old Gujrathi earned the GM title in 2013; his current FIDE rating is 2730, while his highest rating is 2736. He is currently ranked 19th in the world, while his best ranking to date happens to be 18th in December last year. Considering his notable achievements:
FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020: Captain of the gold-winning Indian side
Biel Chess Festival 2019: Ranked first
Prague Chess Festival 2020: Runner-up
FIDE World Fischer Random Chess Championship 2019: Quarterfinalist
FIDE Grand Swiss Tournament 2019: Ranked 12th
FIDE World Cup 2021: Quarterfinalist
(With inputs from PTI)