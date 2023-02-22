Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pro Chess League: World champion Magnus Carlsen stunned by Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi; who is he?

    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

    Pro Chess League: World champion Magnus Carlsen's string of shock losses continued, as on Tuesday night, he was stunned by Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi. Here's more about him.

    Image credit: Vidit Gujrathi/Instagram

    Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi stunned Norwegian wizard Magnus Carlsen in a Pro Chess League gamer for his maiden triumph over the reigning world champion. Playing for Indian Yogis, Gujrathi capitalised on a misstep executed by world number one Carlsen, who ignored a checkmate in three late on Tuesday.

    Carlsen was playing for Canada Chessbrahs in the Pro Chess League, an online tournament for groups worldwide. The event features 16 sides playing immediate matches and has a $150,000 prize fund. Remarkably, Gujrathi won the contest with black pieces, exploiting tactical negligence from his celebrated rival.

    ALSO READ: M Pranesh is India's 79th chess Grandmaster

    Image credit: Vidit Gujrathi/Instagram

    "Just defeated the GOAT, World champion, Magnus Carlsen!!:)," Gujrathi tweeted after conquering the five-time and reigning world champion Norwegian. The 28-year-old Gujrathi united with fellow Indian GMs R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi in besting Carlsen. The Indian trio had pulled off conquests over the Norwegian megastar last year in miscellaneous events.

    Image credit: Vidit Gujrathi/Instagram

    The 28-year-old Gujrathi earned the GM title in 2013; his current FIDE rating is 2730, while his highest rating is 2736. He is currently ranked 19th in the world, while his best ranking to date happens to be 18th in December last year. Considering his notable achievements:
    FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020: Captain of the gold-winning Indian side
    Biel Chess Festival 2019: Ranked first
    Prague Chess Festival 2020: Runner-up
    FIDE World Fischer Random Chess Championship 2019: Quarterfinalist
    FIDE Grand Swiss Tournament 2019: Ranked 12th
    FIDE World Cup 2021: Quarterfinalist

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, OFC vs JFC preview: Odisha FC aims to make club history as it aims for a point against Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC aims to make club history as it aims for a point against Jamshedpur FC

    football Barcelona fans go berserk as Messi enjoys night out in Catalan capital with wife antonela roccuzzo former teammates snt

    Barcelona fans go berserk as Messi enjoys night out in Catalan capital with wife, former teammates

    WPL 2023: After IPL, Tata Group bags title rights for Womens Premier League; BCCI delighted snt

    After IPL, Tata Group bags title rights for WPL; BCCI delighted

    football Was getting rid of Cristiano Ronaldo the best thing Ten Hag did for Manchester United Marcus Rashford snt

    Was getting rid of Ronaldo the best thing Ten Hag did for Man United's Rashford?

    The rise and rise of Saurashtra: Coach Niraj Odedra reveals team's success mantra after Ranji Trophy 2022-23 win snt

    The rise and rise of Saurashtra: Coach Niraj Odedra reveals team's success mantra after Ranji Trophy win

    Recent Stories

    Malayalam actress, anchor Subi Suresh no more; know details about the late comic legend vma

    Malayalam actress, anchor Subi Suresh no more; know details about the late comic legend

    UP Budget 2023 live updates yogi adityanath government budget important key points gcw

    UP Budget 2023 LIVE: Unemployment rate has come down to 4.2%, says FM Suresh Khanna

    NEET MDS 2023: NBEMS to release admit card today February 22; know steps to download, other details - adt

    NEET MDS 2023: NBEMS to release admit card today; know steps to download, other details

    Air India Newark Delhi flight with 300 passengers onboard makes emergency landing in Sweden gcw

    Air India Newark-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Sweden

    Alia Bhatt gets support from Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma for 'invasion of privacy' - READ vma

    Alia Bhatt gets support from Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma for 'invasion of privacy' - READ

    Recent Videos

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon