Pro Chess League: World champion Magnus Carlsen stunned by Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi; who is he?

Pro Chess League: World champion Magnus Carlsen's string of shock losses continued, as on Tuesday night, he was stunned by Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi. Here's more about him.

Image credit: Vidit Gujrathi/Instagram

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi stunned Norwegian wizard Magnus Carlsen in a Pro Chess League gamer for his maiden triumph over the reigning world champion. Playing for Indian Yogis, Gujrathi capitalised on a misstep executed by world number one Carlsen, who ignored a checkmate in three late on Tuesday.

Carlsen was playing for Canada Chessbrahs in the Pro Chess League, an online tournament for groups worldwide. The event features 16 sides playing immediate matches and has a $150,000 prize fund. Remarkably, Gujrathi won the contest with black pieces, exploiting tactical negligence from his celebrated rival.

