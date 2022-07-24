Atletico eyeing Griezmann sale to generate funds for signing Ronaldo from Man United - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly adamant about leaving Manchester United. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid could sell Antoine Griezmann to generate funds for signing Ronaldo.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly informed Manchester United of his intentions to leave this summer due to the lack of UEFA Champions League (UCL) football and unimpressive activity in the transfer market. While his agent Jorge Mendes has offered him to some top clubs, there has been no positive or concrete response. However, according to Sunday Times, Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are now seemingly interested in signing the Portuguese striker. Although it will require enough funds to sanction his signing, it is willing to let go of French striker Antoine Griezmann to generate funds for Ronaldo.

In the meantime, another report from the Sunday Mirror suggests that United has no intentions to sell Ronaldo this season. At the same time, he remains an integral part of new club head coach Erik ten Hag's plans. Also, the Dutchman is willing to hold talks with the Portuguese to help him understand his vision and make him change his mind. ALSO READ: Will Cristiano Ronaldo join Atletico Madrid? Super-agent Jorge Mendes is optimistic

Ronaldo's decision to join Atletico comes as a surprise, given that he played for nearly a decade with Atletico's cross-town rival, Real Madrid. Also, the Mattress Makers' head coach Diego Simeone is apparently interested in working with the Portuguese, which has excited Ronaldo. While it remains unclear if the Portuguese would indeed join Atletico, he could use it as bait to lure Madrid to sign him again.

