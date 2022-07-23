Will Cristiano Ronaldo join Atletico Madrid? Super-agent Jorge Mendes is optimistic

Although Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag insists that Cristiano Ronaldo is part of his plan, the 37-year-old's trusted agent Jorge Mendes is desperately scrambling around the transfer market, searching for a suitable next destination.

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer saga continues to hit the headlines, with several reports linking the Manchester United icon with a shock move to Atletico Madrid. The 37-year-old had earlier this month reportedly made his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer and play Champions League football.

Sports-wise and financially, Atletico Madrid's connections to Ronaldo are puzzling. Further, it is difficult to fathom how a player who defined an era for Real Madrid could comprehend a move to their direct rivals.

In the Atletico offices, there is scepticism around the signing of the Portuguese international. However, Ronaldo's super-agent Jorge Mendes is still upbeat about the rumoured transfer, according to reports from Anton Meana via El Larguero.

The super-agent Mendes maintains that if there is an economic issue, it may be resolved by assisting the exit of a few high earners. Saul and Antoine Griezmann have both been proposed as names. Selling big earners would free up money on Atletico Madrid's payroll and allow the team to pay Ronaldo's huge salary.

Earlier, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo had cooled talk of a move for Ronaldo. The Spaniard has insisted that their squad does not need the Portugal international, stating, "This question is very easy. We have sensational players and a fantastic coach. We have everything, what more could you ask for?"

Manchester United's failure to make the Champions League qualifying round has reportedly forced Ronaldo to consider leaving Old Trafford. His agent Mendes is said to have approached numerous clubs about signing the 37-year-old because Ronaldo does not want to lose out on a shot at the European championship in what may be one of his final seasons at the top level.

PSG, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich are just a few of the several teams who have turned down the services of strikers in this transfer window. Furthermore, according to claims from the Guardian, Erik ten Hag will continue to use Anthony Martial as his no. 9 player even if Ronaldo returns. One of the Portuguese icon's last chances is to be on Simeone's team. That's because they didn't score many goals during the previous campaign.

