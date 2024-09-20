Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fresh hopes in cancer treatment: New vaccine shows promise in early trials

    Moderna's cancer vaccine, mRNA-4359, has shown promise in phase-one trials. The vaccine, using mRNA technology, trains the immune system to target cancer cells. 

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 6:07 PM IST

    A new cancer vaccine, mRNA-4359, utilizing mRNA technology similar to Covid-19 vaccines, has yielded encouraging results in phase-one clinical trials. The vaccine, developed by Moderna Pharmaceuticals, trains the immune system to target and destroy cancer cells, distinguishing between healthy and cancerous cells.

    In the trial involving 19 patients with advanced solid tumors, eight patients exhibited no tumor growth and no new tumors developed. The vaccine was well-tolerated with no serious side effects.

    Chief investigator Dr. Debashis Sarker hailed the study as a crucial step in combating advanced cancers, stating that this mRNA cancer immunotherapy has shown promise in stimulating the immune system without serious side effects. However, due to the small sample size, it's premature to determine overall effectiveness.

    The study now focuses on patients with specific cancers, such as melanoma and non-small-cell lung cancer. mRNA-4359 is part of broader mRNA vaccine research for cancer treatment, including Moderna's personalized melanoma vaccine and BioNTech's lung cancer vaccine.

    These breakthroughs offer new possibilities for patients battling advanced cancer stages. Moderna's significant role in developing Covid-19 vaccines has now extended to cancer treatment, bringing hope for more effective cancer therapies.

    Dr. Sarker noted that while the results are promising, further research is necessary to confirm the vaccine's efficacy. The ongoing study aims to build upon these encouraging results, potentially paving the way for innovative cancer treatments.

