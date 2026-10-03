Devotees will celebrate Maha Ashtami on October 18 according to the Bisuddha Siddhanta Panjika as well. The Ashtami tithi starts at 8:30 AM under this almanac. The tithi concludes at 10:52 AM on October 19. Priests will begin the Sandhi Puja at 10:28 AM on October 18. They need to finish the puja by 11:16 AM.

Devotees also observe the appearance day of Goddess Kalika and Mahishasuramardini during this time. They perform special Maharathri events and Kumari Puja alongside these rituals.