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Durga Puja 2026: When Is Sandhi Puja? Check Gupta Press, Bisuddha Siddhanta Exact Timings
Durga Puja 2026 Sandhi Puja falls on October 18, but Gupta Press and Bisuddha Siddhanta Panjikas give different timings. Check the exact start and end times, along with Bali timing.
Durga Puja
Durga Puja is approaching fast. Devotees celebrate every ritual with great joy, from Maha Sasthi Bodhon to Navami Dhunuchi dance. Sandhi Puja holds a very special place in this festival. Priests perform this ritual exactly at the juncture of Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami. They offer 108 lotuses and light 108 lamps following strict traditional rules. The Gupta Press and Bisuddha Siddhanta Panjika show different timings for Sandhi Puja in 2026.
Gupta Press Panjika Timings
Maha Ashtami falls on Sunday, October 18, according to the Gupta Press Panjika. The Ashtami tithi begins at 5:52:10 AM on this day. This tithi ends at 7:49:15 AM on Monday, October 19. Priests will start the Sandhi Puja at 7:25:15 AM on October 18. They must complete the rituals by 8:13:15 AM. Devotees will also finish the Ashtami Bihita Puja and other rituals within this specific window. People will observe the Birashtami and Maha Ashtami fasting on the same day.
Bisuddha Siddhanta Panjika Timings
Devotees will celebrate Maha Ashtami on October 18 according to the Bisuddha Siddhanta Panjika as well. The Ashtami tithi starts at 8:30 AM under this almanac. The tithi concludes at 10:52 AM on October 19. Priests will begin the Sandhi Puja at 10:28 AM on October 18. They need to finish the puja by 11:16 AM.
Devotees also observe the appearance day of Goddess Kalika and Mahishasuramardini during this time. They perform special Maharathri events and Kumari Puja alongside these rituals.
Significance of 108 Lamps and 108 Lotuses
The number 108 holds deep religious meaning during Sandhi Puja. Priests offer exactly 108 lotuses and light 108 lamps as per traditional customs. Devotees witness this powerful ritual right at the transition point where Maha Ashtami ends and Maha Navami begins.
Ttimings for puja
Most people follow the almanac timings for the puja. However, traditional households, community pujas, and local clubs often adjust the ritual timings based on their own customs. Devotees should always check with their local pandal priest or follow their specific family almanac for the exact schedule.
Maha Navami
The grand wait for Maha Navami begins right after this special Sandhi Puja phase. Vijaya Dashami arrives soon after. Women participate in Sindoor Khela, devotees perform Devi Boron, and the final immersion marks the end of yet another beautiful autumn festival.
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