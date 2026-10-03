Why Does This Snake Behave Like Bird? Strange Natural Behaviour Explained
Did you know one snake displays a remarkable behaviour associated with birds? Discover the unusual habit, the species behind it and the fascinating science that makes this snake stand out.
The Only Snake That Builds A Nest
We often get scared of anthills thinking a snake might live there. Most snakes actually hide in anthills or burrows. Animals and birds usually build their own homes in nature. Snakes do not do this. They simply occupy burrows made by other animals, anthills made by ants, or natural holes. Female snakes also choose safe holes, leaf piles, or spaces under trees to lay their eggs.
How Does It Build The Nest?
The King Cobra behaves very differently from all other snakes. This snake never lives in burrows made by other animals. The mother snake builds a special nest just for her babies. She acts exactly like a bird during the egg-laying season. Birds use their beaks to collect twigs and leaves. The King Cobra uses her body and tail instead. She drags dry leaves and branches together to form a large mound. She then creates a special safe chamber right in the middle of this pile to lay her eggs.
Why Does The King Cobra Build This Nest?
The mother snake builds this nest to protect her eggs from other animals. The nest also maintains the right temperature for the eggs. The rotting leaves generate heat inside the mound.
Researchers studied 25 King Cobra nests in the Western Himalayas of India. They found the temperature inside the nest stays about 3 degrees Celsius warmer than the outside weather. The mother snake lays 21 to 40 eggs inside this chamber. She stays right next to the nest and guards her babies fiercely until the eggs hatch.
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