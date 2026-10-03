The mother snake builds this nest to protect her eggs from other animals. The nest also maintains the right temperature for the eggs. The rotting leaves generate heat inside the mound.

Researchers studied 25 King Cobra nests in the Western Himalayas of India. They found the temperature inside the nest stays about 3 degrees Celsius warmer than the outside weather. The mother snake lays 21 to 40 eggs inside this chamber. She stays right next to the nest and guards her babies fiercely until the eggs hatch.