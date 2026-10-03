Bengaluru usually reminds us of tech companies, pleasant weather, and cafes. But food lovers always think of dosas first when they hear about the Karnataka capital.

You will find a special place for dosas everywhere in this city, from old-school vegetarian hotels to crowded tiffin centres. People eat dosas before going to the office in the morning. Friends order dosas at tiffin centres in the evening. Dosa has truly become a core part of the Bengaluru food culture.

Dosa varieties available in Bengaluru...

You do not have to stop at just one variety when you eat dosas in Bengaluru. You will find many options that suit your taste.

Crispy paper dosa, masala dosa, set dosa, benne dosa, rava dosa, onion dosa, cheese dosa, and podi dosa.

Bengaluru offers plenty of dosa options for people who love traditional tastes and also for those who want to try new flavours.