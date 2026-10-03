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Bengaluru: Masala Dosa to Benne Dosa-Why This City Is Called the Dosa Capital of India?
Dosa Capital: We eat dosas at home and at outside hotels every single day. But did you know one Indian city actually holds the title of the Dosa Capital? Let us find out why this city is so famous for its dosas.
Which city is famous for dosas?
You can easily find a tasty dosa in any small hotel across South India. Many of us make dosas at home regularly, but we still order a dosa when we go to a hotel. You will find many varieties, from paper dosa to masala dosa. We enjoy these dosas with coconut chutney, karam podi, tomato chutney, and sambar. You can find dosas anywhere in the country today. But did you know people gave a special capital status to the dosa? That city is none other than Bengaluru.
Why is Bengaluru so famous for dosas?
Bengaluru usually reminds us of tech companies, pleasant weather, and cafes. But food lovers always think of dosas first when they hear about the Karnataka capital.
You will find a special place for dosas everywhere in this city, from old-school vegetarian hotels to crowded tiffin centres. People eat dosas before going to the office in the morning. Friends order dosas at tiffin centres in the evening. Dosa has truly become a core part of the Bengaluru food culture.
Dosa varieties available in Bengaluru...
You do not have to stop at just one variety when you eat dosas in Bengaluru. You will find many options that suit your taste.
Crispy paper dosa, masala dosa, set dosa, benne dosa, rava dosa, onion dosa, cheese dosa, and podi dosa.
Bengaluru offers plenty of dosa options for people who love traditional tastes and also for those who want to try new flavours.
What makes the Bengaluru dosa so special?
Dosa is not just breakfast in Bengaluru. It is an emotion for many people. Dosa holds a special place in the Karnataka tiffin tradition. Cooks use simple ingredients, but proper fermentation, butter, ghee, chutneys, and sambar take the taste to the next level.
Specialties you usually see in a Bengaluru-style dosa:
Generous use of butter and ghee. Well-fermented batter. Crispy texture on the outside and soft on the inside. Tasty aloo masala. Special chutneys and sambar.
Benne dosa stands out among these. 'Benne' means butter in Kannada. Cooks use a lot of butter to make this dosa, just as the name suggests. This dosa stays crispy outside and soft inside, and it has earned a special identity in Karnataka cuisine.
Must-try dosas in Bengaluru:
Masala Dosa: Cooks serve this thin, crispy dosa with spicy aloo masala inside. It tastes amazing when you eat it with chutney and sambar.
Benne Dosa: Cooks make this Karnataka special with butter. It tastes richer and more unique than regular dosas.
Set Dosa: Servers usually give you three small, soft dosas together. They serve vegetable sagu with these.
Rava Dosa: Cooks make this dosa with semolina, keeping it very thin and crispy. The masala flavour gives it a great taste.
Podi Dosa: Cooks sprinkle spicy podi on the dosa and roast it with ghee or butter. This is a great option for people who love spicy food.
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