We pop pills out of shiny aluminium foil strips every day. People think this foil just covers the medicine.

But science plays a big role here. This shiny layer protects the medicine's quality and effectiveness over time.

Moisture acts as the biggest enemy for tablets!

Water vapor from the air can cause chemical changes inside the medicine. This moisture also ruins the tablet's dissolving nature.

Companies use aluminium foil because it blocks light, air, and water vapor perfectly.