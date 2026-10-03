Why Medicines Come In Aluminium Foil Strips? The Surprising Science Explained
Medicine strips are commonly made with aluminium foil, but have you ever wondered why? The shiny packaging does more than hold tablets, helping protect medicines from moisture, light, air and contamination.
Why do companies wrap medicines in aluminium foil?
We pop pills out of shiny aluminium foil strips every day. People think this foil just covers the medicine.
But science plays a big role here. This shiny layer protects the medicine's quality and effectiveness over time.
Moisture acts as the biggest enemy for tablets!
Water vapor from the air can cause chemical changes inside the medicine. This moisture also ruins the tablet's dissolving nature.
Companies use aluminium foil because it blocks light, air, and water vapor perfectly.
The foil blocks oxygen and sunlight!
Oxygen ruins the quality of many medicines. Drug makers choose packaging based on this oxygen sensitivity.
A tightly sealed aluminium foil stops outside air and gases from entering the packet.
Sunlight creates another major problem for specific chemical compounds. Aluminium blocks light completely and acts as a perfect safety shield.
The US Food and Drug Administration also mandates strict protection against light, moisture, and reactive gases.
This silver foil actively shields the medicine from environmental damage.
Why does each tablet get a separate space?
You will notice separate spaces for all 10 tablets in a standard strip.
This design serves a specific purpose. You expose only one tablet to outside air and moisture when you break the seal. The remaining tablets stay perfectly safe inside their individual pockets.
Manufacturers glue a thin, flexible aluminium foil to a plastic layer. You can easily break this thin foil when you press the tablet from the plastic side.
This smart design delivers the medicine easily!
This packaging keeps the rest of the tablets completely sealed until you need them.
The packaging helps spot fake medicines!
This packaging also helps you spot tampered medicines easily.
You break the foil permanently when you push a tablet out. Nobody can restore this broken seal to its original shape.
This permanent damage shows you if someone has opened or tampered with the packet. Companies also print special security marks on these foils to stop fake medicines.
Do all medicines need this foil?
No. Manufacturers choose packaging based on the medicine's sensitivity.
Some medicines come in plastic bottles, while highly sensitive drugs get double-sided aluminium strips for extra safety.
Should you take tablets out of the strip early?
Doctors always advise you to keep tablets inside the strip until you need them.
The sealed compartment gives maximum protection from the environment. You destroy this safety shield when you pop all tablets and store them in a separate pill box.
Light and moisture will quickly degrade these exposed medicines. You must keep medicines in their original packaging unless your pharmacist tells you otherwise.
Small silver foil does a big protection job!
That small silver foil works as a powerful scientific shield. It actively protects your medicine's quality until you consume it.
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