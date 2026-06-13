Dreaming that your ex is calling you or asking for a patch-up? This could be a sign that you are undecided about something in your own life. It's not always about the relationship itself. Sometimes, your mind is just reminding you of the lessons you learned from that experience. And if a deceased ex appears in your dream, don't be scared. Experts believe stress or old memories cause these dreams. Astrologers also say that when the Moon's influence is strong, like on full moon or new moon days, you are more likely to have such emotional dreams.

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