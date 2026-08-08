This is one of the biggest myths in our country. We often see people offering milk to snakes during Nag Panchami. But scientifically, snakes are reptiles, not mammals. Their bodies don't have the enzymes to digest milk. A snake in the wild will never go looking for milk.

So why do they drink it sometimes?

Snake charmers often capture them before festivals and keep them dehydrated. When they see a bowl of milk, they drink the liquid just to survive. In fact, drinking milk can damage their lungs and liver, and can even be fatal.