Can Snakes Drink Milk? The Truth Behind One of India’s Most Famous Snake Myths
Do cobras really drink milk? Discover the truth behind this popular belief and other common snake myths, from milk-drinking cobras to snake charmers, venom and fascinating snake behaviour.
The Real Truth About Snakes? It's Not What You Think
The Milk Myth: Do Snakes Actually Drink It?
This is one of the biggest myths in our country. We often see people offering milk to snakes during Nag Panchami. But scientifically, snakes are reptiles, not mammals. Their bodies don't have the enzymes to digest milk. A snake in the wild will never go looking for milk.
So why do they drink it sometimes?
Snake charmers often capture them before festivals and keep them dehydrated. When they see a bowl of milk, they drink the liquid just to survive. In fact, drinking milk can damage their lungs and liver, and can even be fatal.
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