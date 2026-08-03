Onam 2026 will be celebrated on August 26. Check Thiruvonam date, puja timings, history, significance, rituals, Onam Sadya, celebrations across India, wishes and FAQs in this complete festival guide.

One of the most culturally rich festivals of India, Onam is celebrated in the state of Kerala. It marks the return of the legendary King Mahabali into his homeland, and symbolises prosperity, gratitude, equality and unity. From intricate flower decorations to the Onam Sadya meal and various dances, the festival reunites families and communities for a day of celebration. Here's all you need to know about Onam 2026 – its date, timings, history, rituals and importance.

Onam 2026: Date & Festival Calendar

According to the Malayalam calendar, Onam is celebrated during the month of Chingam. Its celebration lasts several days, Thiruvonam being the most important of them. In 2026, Thiruvonam will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 26, while the whole festival celebration will last from August 16 to August 28.

Onam 2026: Thiruvonam Nakshatra Timings

According to the Hindu calendar:

Onam Nakshatra Starts: 10:51 PM, August 25, 2026

Onam Nakshatra Ends: 12:48 AM, August 27, 2026

The Onam date is determined by the presence of the Thiruvonam (Shravana) Nakshatra in the Malayalam month of Chingam.

History of Onam

The history of Onam is associated with the tale of King Mahabali, who was known to be a kind and benevolent king. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Vishnu incarnated as Vamana and banished King Mahabali to the underworld. However, Lord Vishnu was impressed with the devoted and humble nature of the king, and he gave him the freedom to return to his people once a year. Onam is observed in order to celebrate the annual reunion of King Mahabali with his people and promote the values of humanity, honesty and proper governance.

Onam Rituals

Onam begins with Atham and ends on Thiruvonam, consisting of a series of colorful rituals. On this occasion, the families decorate their houses with beautiful Pookalam (flower decorations), dress up in ethnic clothes, perform religious offerings and invite King Mahabali to their houses through their door decorations.

In addition, the festivities of Kerala include:

Thiruvathira Kali

Pulikali (Tiger Dance)

Kathakali

Folk music and social celebrations

Onam is also considered an occasion for family get-togethers.

Onam Sadya: The Great Feasting Festival

The biggest attraction of Onam is the Onam Sadya, which is an elaborate vegetarian meal served in banana leaves. The food is prepared together by family members and is all about celebration of unity and hospitality. There are many dishes in the traditional Sadya. They include steamed rice, lentil curry, coconut based dishes, vegetables, pickles, pappadam, banana chips and various desserts like Payasam.

The blend of sweet, spicy, tangy and savory dishes make this festival meal the most celebrated festivals of India.

Celebrations of Onam

Although it is considered as a harvest festival in India, Onam is also celebrated as a cultural and religious festivity in Kerala. The celebration is not only about giving thanks for the good harvest season but it is also about being united and generous. It shows people's devotion towards nature and the blessings from King Mahabali and Lord Vamana.

Onam Celebrations in India

Though Onam is celebrated largely in Kerala, celebrations have spread across India where Malayali settlements are present. From Bengaluru to Chennai to Mumbai to Delhi to Hyderabad to Kolkata, various cities host community meals, cultural programs, competitions on floral decorations, musical and dance performances, enabling people to celebrate Onam in different corners of India.

Happy Onam 2026 Wishes