Why do people wear watches on the left hand? History and reasons EXPLAINED

Discover why most people wear watches on the left hand, exploring the history, cultural significance, and practical reasons behind this common practice.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 2:20 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 2:20 PM IST

Once upon a time, only men wore watches. But now, regardless of gender, everyone owns a watch, with many using smartwatches. Women have also been wearing watches for many years, just like men. However, everyone wears this watch only on their left wrist. Many wonder why not the right wrist. But no one seems to know the answer. So, let's explore the real reason behind wearing watches on the left wrist.
 

1. Why not wear a watch on the right hand?: Most of us predominantly use our right hand for all tasks. Therefore, wearing a watch on this hand would hinder work and increase the risk of damage. Hence, people wear watches on their left wrist instead of their right.

2. Ease of work: Wearing a watch on the left wrist makes it easier to perform tasks like typing and writing with the right hand. The purpose is to avoid any interference from the watch.
 

3. Easy to wear: Putting on a chain or strap watch on the right wrist using the left hand is difficult. It's not easy to fasten a watch with the left hand. However, it's much easier to put a watch on the left wrist using the right hand.

4. Fear of breakage: Many watches have glass faces. There's a fear that wearing such a watch on the right hand while performing various tasks might lead to accidental damage or scratches. Hence, people prefer not to wear watches on their right hand.
 

5. Watch safety: We perform most tasks with our right hand. Therefore, wearing a watch on the left wrist keeps it safe from damage and scratches.

Do you know the history of wearing watches?: In earlier times, people didn't wear watches on their wrists. They carried small pocket watches. There was always a fear of these watches getting damaged or broken due to accidental impacts.
 

The trend of wearing watches on the left wrist: When the Boer War started in South Africa, officers began wearing watches on their wrists with straps to prevent damage to their pocket watches. This practice continues to this day.

