Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Jane Garrett? Meet Miss Nepal, who made history as the first plus-size model

    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 2:56 PM IST

    Miss Universe 2023: Nepal's Jane Garrett will be the first plus-size contestant to participate in Miss Universe. At 22 years old, Jane represents Nepal and challenges stereotypes in the world’s most renowned beauty contest.

    article_image1

    Getty Photos

    El Salvador hosted a spectacular show in November, as models from 84 countries competed for the coveted title of Miss Universe 2023. This year, 84 competitors from around the world will compete for the title of Miss Universe in the 73rd annual pageant, a renowned competition that has previously awarded famous winners such as Olivia Culpo in 2012.

    article_image2

    Getty Photos

    Jane Garrett, Miss Universe Nepal, has clearly been a fan favourite at the 72nd annual Miss Universe Pageant in El Salvador. Jane, who is only 22 years old, represents Nepal and fights prejudices in the world's most prestigious beauty pageant.

    article_image3

    Getty Photos

    Who Is Jane Garrett?
    Jane Garrett is the pageant's first plus-sized delegate. Her participation in Miss Universe not only promotes diversity but also body positivity.

    article_image4

    Getty Photos

    Jane emerges as a major protagonist in the body-positive movement, aggressively rejecting beauty contest conventions. Her conviction that all beauty, regardless of size, needs to be represented and celebrated in the fashion and beauty sectors has been a recurring topic during her reign as Miss Nepal.
     

    article_image5

    Getty Photos

    Jane studies nursing
    Jane Garrett defeated 20 other contenders to become Miss Universe Nepal. Her charisma and support for Hormonal Health/PCOS awareness, Mental Health, and Body Positivity revealed her dedication to holistic well-being above and beyond traditional beauty standards, and she was a natural fit for her position.

    article_image6

    Getty Photos

    Jane Garrett freely recounts her issues with weight growth and subsequent PCOS diagnosis as a nursing student from Kathmandu, remaining confident despite these hurdles.

    article_image7

    Getty Photos

    Garrett is a half-American spoke to Hola magazine in an interview "As a curvy woman who doesn't ."," she told Hola magazine in an interview.

    Getty Photos

     "A few years ago, I was an insecure person with poor self-esteem. "I love myself now, and that is success for me," she told Hola.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for November 20, 2023: Good day for Libra, be careful Leo, Virgo and more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for November 20, 2023: Good day for Libra, be careful Leo, Virgo and more

    Chhath Puja 2023: Sun God to Chhathi Maiya, key aspects worshipped during this festival RKK

    Chhath Puja 2023: Sun God to Chhathi Maiya, key aspects worshipped during this festival

    Chhath Puja 2023: What is Usha Arghya? Know rituals and city wise timings for puja SHG

    Chhath Puja 2023: What is Usha Arghya? Know rituals and city wise timings for puja

    Numerology Prediction for November 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for November 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from November 20 to November 26, 2023 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from November 20 to November 26, 2023

    Recent Stories

    Tulsi to Neem: 7 medicinal plants for optimal health in India SHG

    Tulsi to Neem: 7 medicinal plants for optimal health in India

    Enjoy The Best With SetBet: India's #1 Sportsbook And Gaming Platform!

    Enjoy The Best With SetBet: India's #1 Sportsbook And Gaming Platform!

    Ravindra Jadeja reveals PM Modi's special gesture after India's WC final defeat to Australia AJR

    Ravindra Jadeja reveals PM Modi's special gesture after India's WC final defeat to Australia

    SC seeks reply of Centre, Kerala Governor's office over delay in granting assent to bills passed in Assembly anr

    SC seeks reply of Centre, Kerala Governor's office over delay in granting assent to bills passed in Assembly

    Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to join Microsoft will lead AI research team announces Satya Nadella gcw

    Ousted Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to join Microsoft, announces Satya Nadella

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon