Who is Jane Garrett? Meet Miss Nepal, who made history as the first plus-size model

Miss Universe 2023: Nepal's Jane Garrett will be the first plus-size contestant to participate in Miss Universe. At 22 years old, Jane represents Nepal and challenges stereotypes in the world’s most renowned beauty contest.

El Salvador hosted a spectacular show in November, as models from 84 countries competed for the coveted title of Miss Universe 2023. This year, 84 competitors from around the world will compete for the title of Miss Universe in the 73rd annual pageant, a renowned competition that has previously awarded famous winners such as Olivia Culpo in 2012.

Jane Garrett, Miss Universe Nepal, has clearly been a fan favourite at the 72nd annual Miss Universe Pageant in El Salvador. Jane, who is only 22 years old, represents Nepal and fights prejudices in the world's most prestigious beauty pageant.

Who Is Jane Garrett?

Jane Garrett is the pageant's first plus-sized delegate. Her participation in Miss Universe not only promotes diversity but also body positivity.

Jane emerges as a major protagonist in the body-positive movement, aggressively rejecting beauty contest conventions. Her conviction that all beauty, regardless of size, needs to be represented and celebrated in the fashion and beauty sectors has been a recurring topic during her reign as Miss Nepal.



Jane studies nursing

Jane Garrett defeated 20 other contenders to become Miss Universe Nepal. Her charisma and support for Hormonal Health/PCOS awareness, Mental Health, and Body Positivity revealed her dedication to holistic well-being above and beyond traditional beauty standards, and she was a natural fit for her position.

Jane Garrett freely recounts her issues with weight growth and subsequent PCOS diagnosis as a nursing student from Kathmandu, remaining confident despite these hurdles.

Garrett is a half-American

"A few years ago, I was an insecure person with poor self-esteem. "I love myself now, and that is success for me," she told Hola.

