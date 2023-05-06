Want to lose weight without dieting? Here are 7 easy and fast ways to be fit

Do not strain yourself by dieting. This International No Diet Day, get familiar with 7 ways to lose weight without dieting. – By Mahasweta Sarkar



With the world obsessing over dieting and getting in shape, International No Diet Day reminds us that we do not need to subject our bodies to a painful diet to achieve some impossible goal of changing our body. The day promotes body positivity and self-love. It encourages us to take care of our physical and mental health. It aims to raise awareness against the toxic diet culture. On this International No Diet Day, know 7 ways in which you can lose weight without dieting:

1. Be mindful when you are eating

Research shows that those who are unmindful while eating food, that is, they do concentrate on their food, and end up consuming more calories than they need to. You must enjoy the taste and texture of your food.

2. Track your eating habits

Record what you eat, when you eat and how much. This will help you find unhealthy patterns in your eating habits.



3. Hydration is important

Keeping yourself hydrated may prevent you from overeating. It recommended that for faster and natural weight loss, one should drink 8 glasses of water daily. Also Read: Liver problem? Do's and don'ts if you want to prevent liver illness

4. Proper Sleep

Good sleep will increase your metabolism, whereas lack of sleep will decrease it. More the metabolism, the faster you lose weight.

5. Regular exercise

Exercising regularly for at least 30 minutes will help you burn calories and keep you fit. Walking, jogging, swimming or cycling Choose your favourite activity and work out daily.

6. Say no to processed food

Eating natural products like nuts, fruits and vegetables will keep you healthy. Processed food has more calories and leads to weight gain. Also Read: International No Diet Day: Is intermittent fasting good or bad? Know the TRUTH

7. Portion Control Method